Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:31 AM
Home Foreign News

India farmers hold day-long hunger strike as protests intensify

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Farmers shout slogans as they continue to demonstrate blocking a highway to protest against the recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 14. photo : AFP

NEW DELHI, Dec 14: Leaders of farmer unions who have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws are on a one-day hunger strike today. The farmers will also be holding demonstrations across the country.
The hunger strike between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from December 14. Delhi state's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (Common Man's Party) have extended support to the farmers by fasting with them and asserted that farmers will win in the end. Kejriwal urged his party's supporters to join the agitation and urged Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "shun arrogance" and agree to the demands of the farmers.
A BJP spokesperson refused to comment, saying the party has "advised" them not to talk to the media on the protests since the ministers are holding talks with the farmers' representatives. Last week, a group of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met India's President Ram Nath Kovind and told him the laws should be revoked.
Agriculture contributes nearly 15 percent to India's $2.9-trillion economy and employs more than half of the country's 1.4 billion people. However, the sector has been facing a crisis, driving thousands of debt-ridden farmers to take their own lives in recent years. Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has further disrupted the country's economy, the right-wing BJP government passed the three farm laws in September.
Modi said the legislation was needed to boost the agriculture sector, and that the new laws would benefit the farmers and "liberate" them from the tyranny of middlemen.     -AL JAZEERA


