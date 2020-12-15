Fear and mistrust stalk Kashmir election

NEW DELHI, Dec 14: Voting is underway in Indian-administered Kashmir in the region's first elections since Delhi revoked its special status last year. But the polls are unusual even by Kashmir's stormy standards.

"There is no democracy in Kashmir," declares 32-year-old Rabia Khursheed. Ironically, Ms Khursheed is contesting the first ever direct elections for village councils in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The region's councils, earlier staffed by lawmakers, will be directly elected for the first time.

And their members will be charged with local planning and governance, from roads to schools to hospitals. These councils, at the base of India's democratic pyramid, make up the world's largest exercise in direct elections.

But Ms Khursheed is unimpressed. "We don't have any option other than contesting [the polls]. Otherwise what will happen to our future generations?" she asks.

This mix of defiance, frustration and resignation is all too familiar in the Muslim-majority valley. It has long had a tense relationship with India - successive governments have failed to fight militancy in the region without giving the Indian army powers that have led to decades-worth of allegations of human rights abuses.

The rift only widened in August 2019 when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led federal government unilaterally abrogated Article 370, a constitutional provision that guaranteed Kashmir some autonomy. The move - accompanied by a severe communications and internet blockade, and the detention of MPs, activists, journalists and community leaders - was met with protests and global criticism. It was also seen as part of the BJP's right-wing agenda - the party's divisive rhetoric and politics have long been accused of targeting the country's Muslims.

With these elections, the first since the controversial move last year, the BJP hopes to gain a foothold in the valley.

"For Delhi, these elections are very significant. For Jammu and Kashmir, not very significant because the election has been instituted under an appointed ruler, not an elected one," says historian Siddiq Wahid.

He adds that it's an attempt by the BJP to seek "legitimacy". The party is up against a united opposition and disgruntled population that is sceptical of the elections as a whole.

For the first time, some seven opposition parties have allied to contest the polls together. And their goal is to fight to restore Kashmir's special status.

"The election just a distraction from the real issues that has caused a sense of betrayal and alienation amongst people here," says former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). She was freed by Indian authorities in October, more than a year after her detention. -BBC







