Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Lyon defeat PSG as Neymar stretchered off with ankle injury

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts after getting injured during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lyon (OL), on December 13, 2020 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. photo: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts after getting injured during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lyon (OL), on December 13, 2020 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. photo: AFP

PARIS, DEC 14: Paris Saint-Germain surrendered top spot in Ligue 1 after losing 1-0 at home to Lyon on Sunday but potentially suffered a more devastating blow as an anguished Neymar was stretchered off with an ankle injury.
Tino Kadewere's first-half goal secured Lyon a seventh win in eight matches as they moved level with Lille, who took over first place earlier in the day following a 2-1 home victory over Bordeaux.
PSG dropped to third after losing for the fourth time in 14 games this season, but the far greater concern will be the health of Neymar after his ankle appeared to twist awkwardly under a challenge from Thiago Mendes in stoppage time.
The Lyon midfielder was sent off for the tackle following a VAR review while a distraught Neymar, in considerable pain, was taken off on a stretcher having immediately signalled for medical assistance.
"He's with the physio and the doctors and we have to wait for the tests tomorrow (Monday)," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel told French broadcaster Telefoot.
Lyon's first win away to PSG since October 2007, the last season they won the Ligue 1 crown, provided fresh hope of a genuine title race this term with the top five teams separated by just three points.
"We defended well, we destroyed their strength, and then played well enough in attack to score at least once," said Lyon coach Rudi Garcia.
PSG trail the leading duo by a point with Marseille, who have two games in hand on their rivals, another point back in fourth alongside Montpellier.
"Losing top spot doesn't worry me. But we didn't have the right approach and I have a problem with that," said Tuchel.
"We were never mentally ready to play this match. We were shot mentally. We never found our rhythm either. We didn't play with enough concentration or discipline.
"It was a big step backwards after the last match. I'm surprised. I was expecting a very high level."
With Kylian Mbappe rested from the start, Moise Kean partnered Neymar in attack following the Brazilian's hat-trick in the midweek 5-1 Champions League win against Istanbul Basaksehir -- a game that was completed 24 hours later than planned after an unprecedented anti-racism protest.
However it was Lyon, without any European commitments this season, who took the lead on 35 minutes after a loose pass under pressure from PSG captain Presnel Kimpembe.
Karl Toko Ekambi collected the ball in the PSG half and immediately picked out Kadewere who steadied himself before sliding low beyond Keylor Navas for the Zimbabwe international's fifth goal of the campaign.
Alessandro Florenzi drew a sharp save from Anthony Lopes before half-time while a thumping effort from Lucas Paqueta called Navas into action midway through the second half, just after the introduction of Mbappe.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lyon defeat PSG as Neymar stretchered off with ankle injury
Ronaldo marks Juve century
New Zealand sweep West Indies to top Test cricket rankings
Angelo Mathews 'unlikely' for South Africa tour
V-day hockey to begin Saturday
Mushfiqur dismisses any rift with Nasum
Bashundhara, Police and Baridhara complete player registration Monday
Tamim tests negative for Covid-19


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft