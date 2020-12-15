Video
Ronaldo marks Juve century

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

MILAN, DEC 14: Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 100th game for Juventus with a pair of penalties in a 3-1 success over Genoa on Sunday, as the champions closed the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan who were held at home against Parma.
French defender Theo Hernandez's brace rescued a point at the death for AC Milan who came from two goals down to draw 2-2 in the San Siro.
Milan's lead on second-placed Inter was cut to three points after Antonio Conte's side staged a 3-1 comeback win at Cagliari.
Napoli, in third, are a further point adrift after beating Sampdoria 2-1, equal on points with nine-time reigning champions Juventus.
Playing without injured top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan had looked set for their first league defeat this season.
Hakan Calhanoglu rattled the woodwork three times with Brahim Diaz also hitting the post for the hosts before Hernani put Parma ahead after quarter of an hour.
The Brazilian midfielder then set up Jasmin Kurtic for the second after 56 minutes.
But two minutes later Hernandez headed in off a Calhanoglu corner with the French defender adding a second in injury time off a rebound.
"It wasn't the best night but we had the quality to bring home an important draw which boosts our self-esteem," said coach Stefano Pioli.    -AFP


