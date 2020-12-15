Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand sweep West Indies to top Test cricket rankings

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

WELLINGTON, DEC 14: New Zealand shot to the top of the world Test rankings Monday when they thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 12 runs to wrap up an emphatic series win.
It lifted the Black Caps to 116 points, equal with Australia at the head of the rankings table, and also extended their unbeaten home run to 15 Tests.
New Zealand also stayed in the hunt for the inaugural World Test Championship final as they overtook England to move into third in the standings behind Australia and India, who start a four-Test series this week.
"It does sound pretty cool," said Tom Latham, New Zealand's stand-in captain while Kane Williamson is on paternity leave.
"I didn't realise that until this morning," he said of the rankings boost.
"We have been playing some good cricket as of late in our conditions, and away for that matter, and it's a pretty cool thing."
After Williamson pulled out on the eve of the second Test, Latham said the team stepped up with Henry Nicholls overcoming a form slump to score 174 and lay the foundations of the victory.
Kyle Jamieson, in only his fourth Test, took five wickets in the first innings and two in the second to be man of the series.
Tim Southee took seven in the Test. New Zealand also won the first Test in Hamilton by an innings.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lyon defeat PSG as Neymar stretchered off with ankle injury
Ronaldo marks Juve century
New Zealand sweep West Indies to top Test cricket rankings
Angelo Mathews 'unlikely' for South Africa tour
V-day hockey to begin Saturday
Mushfiqur dismisses any rift with Nasum
Bashundhara, Police and Baridhara complete player registration Monday
Tamim tests negative for Covid-19


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft