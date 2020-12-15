New Zealand sweep West Indies to top Test cricket rankings

WELLINGTON, DEC 14: New Zealand shot to the top of the world Test rankings Monday when they thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 12 runs to wrap up an emphatic series win.

It lifted the Black Caps to 116 points, equal with Australia at the head of the rankings table, and also extended their unbeaten home run to 15 Tests.

New Zealand also stayed in the hunt for the inaugural World Test Championship final as they overtook England to move into third in the standings behind Australia and India, who start a four-Test series this week.

"It does sound pretty cool," said Tom Latham, New Zealand's stand-in captain while Kane Williamson is on paternity leave.

"I didn't realise that until this morning," he said of the rankings boost.

"We have been playing some good cricket as of late in our conditions, and away for that matter, and it's a pretty cool thing."

After Williamson pulled out on the eve of the second Test, Latham said the team stepped up with Henry Nicholls overcoming a form slump to score 174 and lay the foundations of the victory.

Kyle Jamieson, in only his fourth Test, took five wickets in the first innings and two in the second to be man of the series.

Tim Southee took seven in the Test. New Zealand also won the first Test in Hamilton by an innings. -AFP











