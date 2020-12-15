Angelo Mathews 'unlikely' for South Africa tour

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is likely to miss the forthcoming South Africa tour, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Hambantota, the 33-year-old all rounder, who has been selected in one of the 22-players squad may be out of cricket for about 3-4 weeks.

"He has a right leg hamstring injury and in pain. The team physio Ajantha Wattegama is expected to speak to the chief selector and team manager Ashantha de Mel on Monday", the source, privy to the development added.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is likely to send all other "selected" players-including fast bowlers Dilshan Madhushanka and Ashitha Fernando on South Africa tour.

Incidentally, Mathews could not field during the first Semi Final but was seen on TV several times directing the field setting and instructing the bowlers.

Questions have been raised whether is it permissible and if yes, why was late Bob Woolmer not allowed to communicate with his captain (late Hansie Cronje) and bowler Allan Donald ? Even the England computer analyst was criticised for displaying coded messages to his captain Eoin Morgan in South Africa recently.

