Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 December, 2020, 7:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Angelo Mathews 'unlikely' for South Africa tour

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
BIPIN DANI

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is likely to miss the forthcoming South Africa tour, it is learnt here.
According to the highly placed sources in Hambantota, the 33-year-old all rounder, who has been selected in one of the 22-players squad may be out of cricket for about 3-4 weeks.
"He has a right leg hamstring injury and in pain. The team physio Ajantha Wattegama is expected to speak to the chief selector and team manager Ashantha de Mel on Monday", the source, privy to the development added.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is likely to send all other "selected" players-including fast bowlers Dilshan Madhushanka and Ashitha Fernando on South Africa tour.  
Incidentally, Mathews could not field during the first Semi Final but was seen on TV several times directing the field setting and instructing the bowlers.
Questions have been raised whether is it permissible and if yes, why was late Bob Woolmer not allowed to communicate with his captain (late Hansie Cronje) and bowler Allan Donald ? Even the England computer analyst  was criticised for displaying coded messages to his captain Eoin Morgan in South Africa recently.   
"Good point (raised)", one of the TV commentators said to this Reporter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lyon defeat PSG as Neymar stretchered off with ankle injury
Ronaldo marks Juve century
New Zealand sweep West Indies to top Test cricket rankings
Angelo Mathews 'unlikely' for South Africa tour
V-day hockey to begin Saturday
Mushfiqur dismisses any rift with Nasum
Bashundhara, Police and Baridhara complete player registration Monday
Tamim tests negative for Covid-19


Latest News
Ulema meet Home Minister over sculpture issue, briefing Tuesday
India’s Assam to shut down all state-run madrasas, Sanskrit schools
Martyred Intellectuals Day observed in Purbadhala
Shut down illegal brick kilns in Chattogram within 7 days: HC
Mashrafe records career-best bowling as Khulna march to final
1000 kgs of jatka seized in Bhola
Elderly man killed as truck hits cycle
Dhaka keeps Bangabandhu T20 Cup final hope alive
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Gmail, YouTube, other Google services are back online
Most Read News
Option for domestic coal development
8 get death over Ctg child murder after rape
Hefazat Secretary Gen Kasemi's janaza held at Baitul Mukarram
Court bans 'facebook.com.bd' domain in Bangladesh
Professionalism: A key to development
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
Respect to martyred intellectuals
Chattogram city polls January 27
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft