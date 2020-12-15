V-day hockey to begin Saturday

The Victory Day Hockey Competition will begin from Saturday (December 19) at the Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

Organised by Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), a total of five teams will take part in the competition, which will be held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The participating teams are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police and Sonali Bank RRC.

On the opening day of the fixture, Sonali Bank will take on Bangladesh Air Force at 2 pm while Bangladesh Navy will meet Bangladesh Police at 4.15 pm.

The top two teams will play in the final scheduled to be held on December 26.

In this regard, a press conference was held at the conference room of BHF to provide all the details of the meet.

BHF vice president and tournament committee's chairman Jaki Ahmed Ripon and tournament committee's secretary Bodrul Islam Dipu, were among others, present in the press conference. -BSS







