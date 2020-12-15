Mushfiqur dismisses any rift with Nasum

Mushfiqur Rahim dismissed any rift with left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed on whom he vented anger twice during his Beximco Dhaka's Eliminator game against Fortune Barishal at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

His behavior with Nasum drew a huge criticism from the cricket fraternity and the general fans criticized him in the social media outlet.

"Everything is quite fine with him. Even though we won the game, there are rooms to improve our game as individually and as a unit. There is another match for us tomorrow. Hopefully we can play as a unit and move to the final," he said.

Twice he vented fire on left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, who had almost collided with Mushfiqur while taking a catch.

During the 13th over of the game, Afif Hossain hit a six off Nasum's delivery, which left Mushfiqur fuming. In the next delivery, there was a run out chance as Nasum went for fielding in his own bowling while Mushfiqur ran from mid-wicket but they collided in the bowling end and eventually missed to inflict the run out on Afif.

Mushfiqur's reaction to Nasum was surprising as he was almost on the face of Nasum, which was shown on the television screen.

Afif's wicket was important for Dhaka as he kept Fortune Barishal's hope to win the game alive. Afif was dismissed on 55 but his dismissal brought up another manic reaction from Mushfiqur Rahim.

The batsman tried to play a scoop shot, but top-edged and offered a catch at short fine leg. Mushfiqur ran hard and was successful in holding on to it.

However as Nasum also tried to take the catch, he and Mushfiqur again collided.

This time also Mushfiqur's reaction was surprising as he vented his anger by shouting at him. Nasum looked dejected and out of sorts during those two occasions when Mushfiqur came hard on him.

However later Mushfiqur was seen to talk to Nasum gleefully but his on field behavior was surprising to many. -BSS







