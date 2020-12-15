Video
Bashundhara, Police and Baridhara complete player registration Monday

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

The Professional League Management Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) opened the player transfer and registration window for the football new season 2020-21 from the first of November ahead of Bangladesh Premier League. The process will finish up today (Tuesday).
In the meantime, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club became the first club to complete the process as the Dhanmondi club submitted their player list to the BFF Secretariat on 13 December. On Monday, three more clubs joined the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the list completing their processes. The three clubs are Bashundhara Kings, Bangladesh Police Football Club and Uttar Baridhara Club. With them, a total of four clubs wrapped up their player transfer and registration tasks.
The remaining clubs are expected to submit their player list today (Tuesday) as it is the last day of the schedule.
After winning the president post of the federation earlier in October, Kazi Salahuddin assured the booters that their demand regarding the remuneration will be considered. He assured that he would try to ensure that the booters get at least 40 per cent of their remuneration in the new season.
Previously, on 17th September, the BFF Professional Football League Committee (PFLC) led by BFF senior vice president and the then committee's chairperson Abdus Salam Murshedy, decided that the booters would register for the same club in the new season while there would be permission of mutual player transfer.
The committee also decided that the booters, on the eve of new season, would receive up to 45 per cent of due payment from the past season. On the other hand, they would get only 25 per cent of the contract for the new season. The booters protested the decision immediately and claimed that this decision went against their interest.





