Tamim tests negative for Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal was tested negative for Covid-19, much to the relief of the team management and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Tamim's sample was collected on Sunday and on that night his result was available.
Tamim didn't take the field during Barishal's defence of 193-3 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading the side in absence of him. Barishal later won the game by two runs and reached the playoffs.
Concerns were raised when Tamim said through a facebook post that he had been put in isolation at the hotel because he felt "very weak" upon returning from batting in the first innings.
"I haven't been feeling well since yesterday (Friday)," he posted. "I felt even worse after I returned to the dressing room upon my dismissal. I was feeling very weak. BCB's medical team advised me to immediately return to the team hotel, and a few overs after I was out, I left the stadium. I will undergo all the tests tomorrow. I am seeking everyone's prayers. If I am feeling well, I will play the Eliminator match."
As per his promise, he came to lead the side in the crucial Eliminator game against Beximco Dhaka.
A case inside the bio-bubble would have also put the ongoing discussion between BCB and Cricket West Indies into difficulty. Bangladesh is scheduled to host the West Indies from January.     -BSS


