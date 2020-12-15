Dhaka eliminates Barishal winning nail-biter 



Players of Beximco Dhaka leaving the field after booking their place for the second qualifier of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 beating Fortune Barishal by 9 runs in the Eliminator clash at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday. photo: BCB

Barishal opted to chase winning the toss and restricted Dhaka at 150 for eight. Mahidy Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Sohrawardi Shuvo preyed top three Dhaka batsmen within powerplay. Naim Sheikh, the centurion of the last match, had gone for five while Sabbir Rahman scored eight runs. Man at three Al-Amin Jr. returned dugout with a duck as Dhaka were at 23 for three after initial six overs.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali Rabbi took the fidelity since then. Mushi was seven short of a fifty while Rabbi was four surpluses than the half century, were the leading scorer for BDs as well. Akbar Ali's 21 off nine balls, was the next mentionable score for Dhaka. Rest of the batsmen had gone for telephonic digits.

Mehidy Miraz and Kamrul Islam Rabbi took two wickets each while Taskin Ahmed and Shuvo got one wicket respectively.

Barishal, the team that chased 220 runs earlier in the event, were not equal to the task to chase a getable target. Saif Hasan was the 1st man to go with 12 runs. Parvez Emon followed Saif in the next over after couple of runs. Skipper Tamim also failed to do something big. His 22 runs however, took him at the top of tournament's leading scorer's list but for couple of hours since Liton Das regained his crown in the very next match with 330 accumulated runs while Tamim has 324 aggregated runs.

Afif Hossain on the other hand, had been phenomenal with the bat. His 2nd of the consecutive fifties in the event and against the same rivals kept FBs in the race till the most part of the innings. But Dhaka started to recolour the match after the magical over of Al-Amin Jr. to claim the wickets of Towhid Hridoy and Sohrawardi Shuvo. Hridoy departed for 12 but Sohrawardi with a golden duck. Afif's 55 off 35 went futile since none of his fellow batters could show steadiness in the middle sins couple of 15 scores from Maidul Ankon and Mehidy Miraz. Barishal were able to manage 141 for nine from stipulated 20 overs.

Shofikul Islam and Muktar Ali took two wickets each while Al-Amin Jr. got one wicket.

Yasir Rabbi named the Man of the Match for his dominating fifty.







Beximco Dhaka confirmed the Qualifiers smashing Barishal by nine runs in the Eliminator of Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.Barishal opted to chase winning the toss and restricted Dhaka at 150 for eight. Mahidy Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Sohrawardi Shuvo preyed top three Dhaka batsmen within powerplay. Naim Sheikh, the centurion of the last match, had gone for five while Sabbir Rahman scored eight runs. Man at three Al-Amin Jr. returned dugout with a duck as Dhaka were at 23 for three after initial six overs.Captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali Rabbi took the fidelity since then. Mushi was seven short of a fifty while Rabbi was four surpluses than the half century, were the leading scorer for BDs as well. Akbar Ali's 21 off nine balls, was the next mentionable score for Dhaka. Rest of the batsmen had gone for telephonic digits.Mehidy Miraz and Kamrul Islam Rabbi took two wickets each while Taskin Ahmed and Shuvo got one wicket respectively.Barishal, the team that chased 220 runs earlier in the event, were not equal to the task to chase a getable target. Saif Hasan was the 1st man to go with 12 runs. Parvez Emon followed Saif in the next over after couple of runs. Skipper Tamim also failed to do something big. His 22 runs however, took him at the top of tournament's leading scorer's list but for couple of hours since Liton Das regained his crown in the very next match with 330 accumulated runs while Tamim has 324 aggregated runs.Afif Hossain on the other hand, had been phenomenal with the bat. His 2nd of the consecutive fifties in the event and against the same rivals kept FBs in the race till the most part of the innings. But Dhaka started to recolour the match after the magical over of Al-Amin Jr. to claim the wickets of Towhid Hridoy and Sohrawardi Shuvo. Hridoy departed for 12 but Sohrawardi with a golden duck. Afif's 55 off 35 went futile since none of his fellow batters could show steadiness in the middle sins couple of 15 scores from Maidul Ankon and Mehidy Miraz. Barishal were able to manage 141 for nine from stipulated 20 overs.Shofikul Islam and Muktar Ali took two wickets each while Al-Amin Jr. got one wicket.Yasir Rabbi named the Man of the Match for his dominating fifty.