Khulna reach final smashing Chattogram



Mashrafe Bin Mortaza of Khulna celebrating a wicket of Chattogram during their first Qualifier of Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday. photo: Courtesy

Chattogram invited Khulna to bat first but got an impossible assignment to finish from star-riddled side. After opener Zakir Hasan's luxurious 16 off 22, experienced Johurul Islam Omi and Imrul Kayes started to slay. Imrul couldn't prolong his storm but his windy 25 runs from 12 balls laid the foundation of GKs skyscraper.

Johurul continued butchering and had stopped at 80 facing 51 deliveries. He articulated his innings with five boundaries and four over boundaries. But skipper Mahmudullah's devastating manifestation of 30 runs from nine balls only was the key for Khulna to exceed 200's landmark. On the way to his tinny but more than 333 strike rated entertaining innings, the Silent Killer hit three massives backed by couple of rope kissing shots.

Shakib Al Hasan, Ariful Haque and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza gave the finishing touch. Shakib and Ariful had gone for 28 and 15 runs respectively Mashrafe went unbeaten with six from two balls.

Mustafizur Rahman, the leading wicket taker in the event with 18 accumulated scalps, was the highest wicket taker in the match for GGCs as well with twin hunts. Sanjit Saha and Mosaddek Saikat shared one wicket each.

Chattogram, to track run-mountain, slipped initially losing the wicket of Soumya Sarkar in the very 1st over. Soumya departed with a golden duck. His opening mate Liton started to show his character. But the leading scorer of the tournament couldn't prolong his start of breezy 24 with couple of fours and as many as sixes.

Early departure of both the openers scarcely could drop off GGCs from the race since skipper Mithun took the steering of the team accompanying promising young man Mahmudul Hasan Joy. They assembled 73 runs jointly before Mahmudul's dismissal in the company of 31 runs. Mithun conversely, sailed for his maiden fifty in the event. His removal after 53 runs from 35 balls however, took GGCs many a miles away from the final although Mosaddek and Shamsur Rahman showed some resistance later on.

Mosaddek gathered 17 runs while Shamsur collected 18 to minimize the gape as Chattogram were wrapped up at 163 in the 4th delivery of the ultimate over of the innings.

It was the day of Mashrafe. The former Tigers' skipper and the Man of the Match, who hauled five wickets including top three Chattogram batters conceding 35 runs. This is the 2nd fifer in the ongoing tournament after Robiul Islam Robi. Robi's five for 27 against Khulna on December 10 is still the best bowling figure in the event.

Beside Mash, Ariful Haque and Hasan Mahmud preyed two wickets apiece while Shakib gripped the rest one.

Chattogram however, gets 2nd chance to keep them in title race. They will take on Beximco Dhaka in the 2nd Qualifier today.









