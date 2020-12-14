Govt cannot withdraw or recommend withdrawal of graft cases, HC rules

The High Court (HC) has ruled that the government cannot withdraw or recommend withdrawing any graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at the stage of trial proceedings.

The ACC is an independent body under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, and therefore, any case filed and moved following the approval from the commission (ACC) cannot be withdrawn and recommendations for case withdrawal by the government will not be entertained, the HC observed.

In a verdict, the HC also said, the ACC is an independent body, created by the law, which has authority to file a case regarding corruption.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman observed it while delivering a short verdict.

On December 10, the short verdict came up on a revision petition filed by the ACC.

