‘Golden’ Monir’s bail prayers in 3 cases rejected

A Dhaka court on Sunday rejected bail prayers of Monir Hossain alias 'Golden' Monir in three separate cases filed under the Arms, Special Powers and Narcotics Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal passed the order after a

hearing.

On December 10, another Dhaka court sent Monir to jail after second phase of a nine-day remand in the three separate cases lodged with the Badda Police Station.

Earlier on November 22, two other courts had placed the accused on 18-day remand in the cases.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Monir on November 21 and recovered a foreign-made pistol, bullets, foreign liquor, currencies of ten countries, eight kilograms of gold ornaments and Tk1.9 crore in cash from his Merul Badda residence.







