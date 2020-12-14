Video
Home Front Page

Karnaphuli River dredging to cost Tk 316cr after BUET report

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: The BUET survey team proposed to dredge additional quantity of 9 lakh cubic metre of mud and sludge from the riverbed of the Karnaphuli. It increases the costing of the works to around Tk 74 crore.
Earlier, the CPA has taken a project to dredge nearly 42 lakh cubic metres at a cost of Tk 242 crore. During the work on the project the authority had detected that it was not sufficient to make the Karnaphuli navigable. For this reason, the authority has decided to dredge more than 51 lakh cubic metres of wastes from the riverbed.
With the proposal of the BUET team, the costing now stands at Tk 316 crore for dredging of extra 51 lakh cubic metre of mud from the riverbed.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Commander Arifur Rahman, Project Director and the Chief Hydrographer of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) said, the BUET team      has submitted the report on December 7.
He confirmed it to the local media that the report would be submitted to the Ministry of Shipping on Monday.
Arifur Rahman said the report would be approved in the inter-ministerial meeting supposed to be held in January next year.
He river Karnaphuli had been silted up from 4 metres to 7 metres. The 11 metre deep Karnaphuli has recently turned into a 4 metre deep river.
Earlier, the CPA had decided to dredge about 4 metres deep into the river. But the CPA sources said, in several places more than 7 metre deep siltation had been found.
 To bring back navigability to the river dredging as deep as seven metres is necessary.
The contractor and experts opined that the riverbed of the Karnaphuli has been filled up with used polythene, net, tyre and tubes, animal skin, leather and other wastes.


