Monday, 14 December, 2020, 4:04 PM
Home Front Page

Ekushey Book Fair could begin before Feb 21

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021 could take place at Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan before February 21.
But the biggest literary event of the country - which begins on February 1 every year - might not be held as usual.
Previously, it was announced that the book fair would be organised virtually to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 as the country prepares to tackle a possible second wave of Covid-19.
However, a meeting was held on Sunday between Bangla Academy and two associations - Book Publishers and Sellers Association of Bangladesh and Academic and Creative Publishers Association of Bangladesh.     -UNB


