Ekushey Book Fair could begin before Feb 21

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021 could take place at Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan before February 21.

But the biggest literary event of the country - which begins on February 1 every year - might not be held as usual.

Previously, it was announced that the book fair would be organised virtually to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 as the country prepares to tackle a possible second wave of Covid-19.

However, a meeting was held on Sunday between Bangla Academy and two associations - Book Publishers and Sellers Association of Bangladesh and Academic and Creative Publishers Association of Bangladesh. -UNB







