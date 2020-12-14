All big issues to come up: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Bangladesh will raise all the big issues, including water and border crisis, during the virtual meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi scheduled to be held on December 17.

The Foreign Minister said the month of Victory will come up in a big way at the meeting because it is also a victory for India as they helped Bangladesh achieve the victory.

"We must acknowledge the contributions of the then Indian Prime Minister," he added.

Dr Momen said the relations between Bangladesh and India are historic and of blood. "And India is a time-tested friend of Bangladesh. So, India has reasons to be proud of our victory."

He recalled the then governments of India and the United Kingdom for bringing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman back home alive. "We must acknowledge it." The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh and India are witnessing a golden chapter in their relations. "[the] two countries have set an example by resolving issues like LBA and maritime boundaries through dialogue and discussions."

He said they believe that the two countries can resolve all the issues through discussions. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown the leadership maturity in resolving problems."

Responding to a question, Dr Momen said a Swadhinata Sarak will be opened marking the 50 years of Bangladesh's independence on March 26 next year.

He said the road remains functional on the Indian side while it will be connected through Mujibnagar, Meherpur district. "It'll help boost people-to-people contact between the two countries."









