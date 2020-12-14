Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 4:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh       3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder      
Home Front Page

Hasina-Modi Meet

All big issues to come up: Foreign Minister

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Bangladesh will raise all the big issues, including water and border crisis, during the virtual meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi scheduled to be held on December 17.
The Foreign Minister said the month of Victory will come up in a big way at the meeting because it is also a victory for India as they helped Bangladesh achieve the victory.
"We must acknowledge the contributions of the then Indian Prime Minister," he added.
Dr Momen said the relations between Bangladesh and India are historic and of blood. "And India is a time-tested friend of Bangladesh. So, India has reasons to be proud of our victory."
He recalled the then governments of India and the United Kingdom for bringing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman back home alive. "We must acknowledge it."    The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh and India are witnessing a golden chapter in their relations. "[the] two countries have set an example by resolving issues like LBA and maritime boundaries through dialogue and discussions."
He said they believe that the two countries can resolve all the issues through discussions. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown the leadership maturity in resolving problems."
Responding to a question, Dr Momen said a Swadhinata Sarak will be opened marking the 50 years of Bangladesh's independence on March 26 next year.
He said the road remains functional on the Indian side while it will be connected through Mujibnagar, Meherpur district. "It'll help boost people-to-people contact between the two countries."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel establishes diplomatic ties with Bhutan
Govt cannot withdraw or recommend withdrawal of graft cases, HC rules
‘Golden’ Monir’s bail prayers in 3 cases rejected
Karnaphuli River dredging to cost Tk 316cr after BUET report
Ekushey Book Fair could begin before Feb 21
All big issues to come up: Foreign Minister
Hifazat-e Islam Secy Gen Qasemi dies
Covid-19: 32 die, 1,355 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Obaidul Quader for building united resistance to eliminate communal forces
Old man found throat-slit in Rajshahi
Bangladeshi gets death for killing girlfriend in Singapore
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
BAF to replace 3 contingents in MONUSCO
Desco to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023
Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker's death due to corona
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
DSCC Mayor: Remain alert against communal fundamentalist forces
Most Read News
Hefajat Secretary General Nur Hossain Kasemi dies
Sinha murder: OC Pradip, 14 others chargesheeted
Corona vaccine to be available in January: Health Minister
Private schools to broadcast admission lottery live
'Ekushey Book Fair' to be held physically not virtually
Car hits multiple protesters in NY, causing injuries
Focus should be shifting Rohingyas to Rakhine not Bhasan Char
Saga of Padma Bridge  
Woman among two arrested over gang rape in Madaripur
Sinha killed 'in planned way' as he learnt OC Pradeep's yaba business: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft