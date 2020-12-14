Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 4:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh       3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder      
Home Front Page

Covid-19: 32 die, 1,355 infected in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday saw 32 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Sunday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 7,052 and 1,355 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 490,533.
Besides, a total of 3,393 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 420,896 at a recovery rate to 85.80 per cent, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 12,802 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 12,748 were tested in 140 labs across the country. Until now, 2,969,630 tests have been carried out and 16.52 per cent of the patients turned out to be positive.
Of the deceased, 24 were      men and eight women. Moreover, 19 of them were in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions and one in Rajshahi division.
Thirty-one of the deceased died in different hospitals and one at home.
Of the deceased, one was aged between 21 and 30, three were in the 31-40 years range, one were 41-50, seven were 51-60 years and 20 were above 60.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel establishes diplomatic ties with Bhutan
Govt cannot withdraw or recommend withdrawal of graft cases, HC rules
‘Golden’ Monir’s bail prayers in 3 cases rejected
Karnaphuli River dredging to cost Tk 316cr after BUET report
Ekushey Book Fair could begin before Feb 21
All big issues to come up: Foreign Minister
Hifazat-e Islam Secy Gen Qasemi dies
Covid-19: 32 die, 1,355 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Obaidul Quader for building united resistance to eliminate communal forces
Old man found throat-slit in Rajshahi
Bangladeshi gets death for killing girlfriend in Singapore
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
BAF to replace 3 contingents in MONUSCO
Desco to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023
Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker's death due to corona
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
DSCC Mayor: Remain alert against communal fundamentalist forces
Most Read News
Hefajat Secretary General Nur Hossain Kasemi dies
Sinha murder: OC Pradip, 14 others chargesheeted
Corona vaccine to be available in January: Health Minister
Private schools to broadcast admission lottery live
'Ekushey Book Fair' to be held physically not virtually
Car hits multiple protesters in NY, causing injuries
Focus should be shifting Rohingyas to Rakhine not Bhasan Char
Saga of Padma Bridge  
Woman among two arrested over gang rape in Madaripur
Sinha killed 'in planned way' as he learnt OC Pradeep's yaba business: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft