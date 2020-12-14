Covid-19: 32 die, 1,355 infected in 24 hours

The country on Sunday saw 32 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Sunday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 7,052 and 1,355 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 490,533.

Besides, a total of 3,393 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 420,896 at a recovery rate to 85.80 per cent, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 12,802 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 12,748 were tested in 140 labs across the country. Until now, 2,969,630 tests have been carried out and 16.52 per cent of the patients turned out to be positive.

Of the deceased, 24 were men and eight women. Moreover, 19 of them were in Dhaka, three each in Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions and one in Rajshahi division.

Thirty-one of the deceased died in different hospitals and one at home.

Of the deceased, one was aged between 21 and 30, three were in the 31-40 years range, one were 41-50, seven were 51-60 years and 20 were above 60.





