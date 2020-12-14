Nation observes Martyred Intellectual Day today

The nation is set to observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day across the country today to remember the intellectuals killed by the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators just two days ahead of the country's victory in 1971.

The government along with the ruling Awami League (AL) and other pro-independence political parties and different social and cultural organizations chalked out elaborate programmes to commemorate the martyrs of tragic December 14.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying homage to the martyred intellectuals.

Understanding their defeat and to make the nation incompetent and talentless, the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators targeted the country's renowned academicians, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists, teachers and other eminent personalities and dragged them out of their homes before they were brutally tortured and murdered on this day of 1971.

Later, the dead bodies were dumped at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other killing fields in the capital.

The martyred intellectuals include Prof Munier Chowdhury, Dr Alim Chowdhury, Prof Muniruzzaman, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Sirajuddin Hossain, Shahidullah Kaiser, Prof Gabinda Chandra Dev, JC Guha Thakurta, Prof Santosh Bhattacharya, Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, Journalists Khandaker Abu Taleb, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan (Ladu Bhai), ANM Golam Mustafa, Syed Nazmul Haq and Selina Parvin.

Elaborate programmes, including paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hoisting the national and black flags at half-mast and placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur and Rayerbazar Killing Ground at Mohammadpur in the city, have been taken to observe the day.

The programmes marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day, however, will be observed following the health and hygiene rules due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

Marking the day, the national flags and AL's party flag will be hoisted half-mast at its central office of Bangabandhu Avenue and all party offices across the country at dawn today while black flags will be hoisted at AL's all party offices, including the central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban, across the country.





