Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 4:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh       3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder      
Home Front Page

Nation observes Martyred Intellectual Day today

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The nation is set to observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day across the country today to remember the intellectuals killed by the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators just two days ahead of the country's victory in 1971.
The government along with the ruling Awami League (AL) and other pro-independence political parties and different social and cultural organizations chalked out elaborate programmes to commemorate the martyrs of tragic December 14.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying homage to the martyred intellectuals.
Understanding their defeat and to make the nation incompetent and talentless, the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators targeted the country's renowned academicians, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists, teachers and other eminent personalities and dragged them out of their homes before they were brutally tortured and murdered on this day of 1971.
Later, the dead bodies were dumped at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other killing fields in the capital.
The martyred intellectuals include Prof Munier Chowdhury, Dr Alim Chowdhury, Prof Muniruzzaman,  Dr Fazle Rabbi, Sirajuddin Hossain, Shahidullah Kaiser, Prof Gabinda Chandra Dev, JC Guha Thakurta, Prof Santosh Bhattacharya, Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, Journalists Khandaker Abu Taleb, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan (Ladu Bhai), ANM Golam Mustafa, Syed Nazmul Haq and Selina Parvin.
Elaborate programmes, including paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hoisting the national and black flags at half-mast and placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur and Rayerbazar Killing Ground at Mohammadpur in the city, have been taken to observe the day.
The programmes marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day, however, will be observed following the health and hygiene rules due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.
Marking the day, the national flags and AL's party flag will be hoisted half-mast at its central office of Bangabandhu Avenue and all party offices across the country at dawn today while black flags will be hoisted at AL's all party offices, including the central office and Bangabandhu Bhaban, across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel establishes diplomatic ties with Bhutan
Govt cannot withdraw or recommend withdrawal of graft cases, HC rules
‘Golden’ Monir’s bail prayers in 3 cases rejected
Karnaphuli River dredging to cost Tk 316cr after BUET report
Ekushey Book Fair could begin before Feb 21
All big issues to come up: Foreign Minister
Hifazat-e Islam Secy Gen Qasemi dies
Covid-19: 32 die, 1,355 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Obaidul Quader for building united resistance to eliminate communal forces
Old man found throat-slit in Rajshahi
Bangladeshi gets death for killing girlfriend in Singapore
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
BAF to replace 3 contingents in MONUSCO
Desco to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023
Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker's death due to corona
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
DSCC Mayor: Remain alert against communal fundamentalist forces
Most Read News
Hefajat Secretary General Nur Hossain Kasemi dies
Sinha murder: OC Pradip, 14 others chargesheeted
Corona vaccine to be available in January: Health Minister
Private schools to broadcast admission lottery live
'Ekushey Book Fair' to be held physically not virtually
Car hits multiple protesters in NY, causing injuries
Focus should be shifting Rohingyas to Rakhine not Bhasan Char
Saga of Padma Bridge  
Woman among two arrested over gang rape in Madaripur
Sinha killed 'in planned way' as he learnt OC Pradeep's yaba business: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft