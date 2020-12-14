Video
Home Front Page

Draft list of martyred intellectuals prepared

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The government on Sunday gave its nod to a draft list of 1,222 martyred intellectuals who have sacrificed their lives for the country's independence during the Liberation War of 1971.
The list of martyred intellectuals was given approval at a meeting of the Ministry of Liberation
War Affairs (MoLWA) held on Sunday at the ministry with Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque in the chair.
After the meeting, Mozammel told reporters that the list would formally be revealed soon.
Meanwhile, the Jatiya Muktijodhha Council (Jamuka) has deferred its date of scrutiny of the lists of freedom fighters published in the gazette without the approval of the Jamuka (National Council of Freedom Fighters) under the MoLWA from January 9 next year from December 19 this year.
According to government decision, the freedom fighters who will fail to meet the ministry's 33 criteria would be excluded from the lists. These are - enrollments in the list of training in India as a freedom fighter, in the red Muktibarta (lal Muktibarta) and recognitions by the ministry as a freedom fighter.
Mozammel said before clearing the list of martyred intellectuals, they finalized the definition of 'martyred intellectual'. Outline for considering as 'martyred intellectual' was finalized.
The draft list would be placed before its next meeting to be held after a month. After the Liberation War, names of 1,070 martyred intellectuals were published. Later, the postal department published tickets for 152 persons more. The 1,222 names were included in the draft list for consideration, he said adding some applications have been received. Some more may come. Those would be considered during scrutiny.
However, the meeting failed to decide about the scrutiny methods and formation of committees for scrutiny. Whether the names will be scritinised centrally or in every upazila, would be decided in the next meeting which would be held after a month, he added.
After the meeting, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee Shahriar Kabir, also a member of the committee to prepare lists of martyred intellectuals, said, "It's good that an initiative has been taken to prepare the lists. Incorporating all initiatives and research, the final list would be prepared."
The ministry formed a committee on November 19 this year led by its Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh as chairman and Additional Secretary Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan as member secretary to prepare the lists.


