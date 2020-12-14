Push for revoking DU awards to anti-Bengali elements



A memorial erected in honour of the martyred intellectuals at Mirpur in the capital has been readied marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day today. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The demand has been reinforced by the instances of revoking or withdrawing of honorary awards given to Myanmar leader Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi for her controversial statements and stand on the genocide and persecution of minority Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. The name of City

of London Corporation has been added to the long list of such organizations which have revoked or withdrawn honorary awards given to Suu Kyi.

When asked about such an initiative and if he had any plan to place this issue on the agenda of the university Syndicate anytime soon, Dhaka University's Vice Chancellor, Prof Akhtaruzzaman, said that they are preserving information relating to the list of the controversial people who received honorary awards from the university.

"We have started preserving a few names of the persons who played a controversial a role during 1971. This is a sensitive issue, therefore, we must re examine before reaching any final conclusion," he said.

He also urged all who are aware of such controversial people to provide the information to Dhaka University.

However, he also mentioned to this correspondent about the Mausoleum of three leaders located beside Doyal Chattar in the city without any explanation, but only asking the correspondent to look into that too.

"Tell me who are lying in Mausoleum?" In response to this question, this correspondent told him they are A K Fazlul Huq, Husseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Khawaja Nazimuddin.

After that he told this correspondent, "Try to get some information about what roles they had played."



Referring to Suu Kyi examples and the move here, Dhaka University's former Vice Chancellor Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, said that the respective institutions including the university and the government which provided honorary degrees and diplomas to the controversial people must revoke those.

"These people committed crimes as they were against of Bengali language, culture and values, and above all the spirit of our Liberation War," he noted.

Referring to a few names including Pakistan's military dictatorField Marshal Ayub Khan, Gen Iskandar Mirza and Khawaja Nazimuddin, he said that revoking their status will set a great example of showing our response to those who showed not only disrespect to our freedom of speech and culture but also went against the interest of the Bengali nation.

Soon after Pakistan was born in1947, Bengali people of the then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, launched a movement to oppose the decision to impose Urdu as the state language of Pakistan, denying the right of the Bengalis, the majority of the population in Pakistan, to have Bangla as their state language. The Language Movement encompassed the question of protecting the Bengali culture and heritage as well which later grew into movement for regional autonomy including the famous Six-point movement led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 11-point movement spearheaded by the All-party Students Action Committee and gradually all these movements culminated in the War of Liberation. Many leaders of that period did not support the movement of the Bengalis and their aspirations, rather openly acted against them.

Prof Sakhawat Ansari of Linguistics Department of University of Dhaka, who did study the controversial roles of different persons during Pakistani period and also during 1971, said, "I have studied in this regard and come out with the three persons as controversial of whom everybody would agree."

Those three persons (Ayub Khan, Iskander Mirza and Khawaza Nazimuddin) are mainly controversial for their roles in opposing the aspiration of the Bengali people when they were in power, he said.

However, he also noted that one or two more may be found to be controversial but, here, unanimity may be difficult to attain. So, people must raise their voice against them and endorse the move to revoke their awards given by Dhaka University.

He also said that Dhaka University had played positive roles in various times but it had also expelled Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The same university also conferred honorary degrees on person like Khawaja Nazimuddin, it's contradictory.

Earlier On February 6 in the current year, Prof Ansari, said the university authorities should have withdrawn the honorary degrees awarded to oppressive rulers of pre-independence period and to persons who acted against Bangladeshi's independence.

Prof Ansari went on to say, "It's a matter of great regret that the DU authorities didn't perform their responsibility properly in this regard. We hope they'll withdraw the honorary degrees before the special convocation of the university."

From 1922 to 2019 Dhaka University conferred honorary awards on 52 distinguished persons. But it failed to honour the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was given honorary Doctor of Laws in 1999. Lately, the University has decided to confer posthumous honorary Doctor of Laws degree on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a special convocation. The ceremony was earlier scheduled for September this year coinciding with the celebration of Mujib Year- 2020 but the programme was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. A new date is yet to be announced.

Following is the full list of the recipients of Dhaka University awards:? 1922, The Rt. Honourable the Earl of Ronaldshay, G.C.I The first Chancellor, Doctor of Laws.

1925, Philip Joseph Hartog, The first vice-chancellor, Doctor of Laws.

1927, The Rt. Honorable the Earl of Lytton, Ex Chancellor of the University, Doctor of Laws.

1927, Mahamahopadhyaya Haraprasad Shastri, CIE, Doctor of Literature.

1932, The Rt. Honorable Sir Francis Stanley Jackson, PO, GCSI,GCIE, Doctor of Laws.

1932, Sir Chandra Sekhare Venkot Raman, Kt Eminent Scientist , Noble Prize winner, Doctor of Science.

1936, The Rt. Honorable Sir John Anderson, Ex-Chancellor of the University, Doctor of Laws.

1936, Sir Abdur Rahim, KCSI, Kt, Doctor of Laws.

1936, Sir Jagadis Chandra Basu, DSc, Doctor of Science.

1936, Sir Prafulla Chandra Roy, KTCIE, DSc, PhD, FCS, FASB, Doctor of Science.

1936, Sir Jadunath Sarkar, Eminent Historian, Doctor of Literature.

1936, Sir Mohammed Iqbal, Kt, MA. PhD, Bar-at- Law, poet and philosopher , Doctor of Literature.

1936, Rabindranath Tagore, Nobel Laureate , Doctor of Literature.

1936, Sarat Chandra Chattapadhya, Novelist, Doctor of Literature.

1937, Sir A F Rahman, Ex-Vice Chancellor , Doctor of laws.

1949, His Excellency Khawaja Nazimuddin, Former Governor General of Pakistan, Doctor of Laws.

1951, His Royal Highness The Right Honorable Aga Sultan Sir Mohammad Shah Aga Khan, PCKCIE, GCSI, GCIE, GCVO, LLD, Doctor of Laws.

1952, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Wahab Azam, MA ( London), DLitt C( Fuwad), Doctor of Laws.

1956, His Excellency Major General Iskander Mirza, Former Governor General of Pakistan , Doctor of Laws.

1956, A K Fazlul Huq, MA, BL, The then chancellor of the University, Doctor of Laws.

1956, Madame Sung Ching Ling, Doctor of Laws.

1960, Field Marshal Mohammad Ayub Khan HP. HJ, The Then President of Pakistan, Doctor of Laws.

1960, His Excellency Jamal Abdel Nasser, President of the United Arab Republic, Doctor of Laws.

1965, His Excellency Mr Chou-En Lal, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of China, Doctor of Laws.

1974 , Professor Satyendra Nath Bose, Eminent Scientist ( Posthumous) , Doctor of Science.

1974, Dr. Muhammad Shahidullah ( Posthumous) , Doctor of Literature.

1974, Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, Doctor of Literature.

1974, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Doctor of Literature.

1974, Dr. Hrendra Lal Dey, Doctor of Science.

1974, Dr. Muhammed Qudrat-i- Khuda, Doctor of Science.

1974, Dr. Qazi Motahar Hossain, Doctor of Science.

1974, Professor Abul Fazal, Doctor of Literature.

1993, Professor Abdus Salam, FRS, Nobel Laureate , Doctor of Science.

1997, Dr Federico Mayor, Director General , UNEACO, Doctor of Science.

1999, Professor Amartya Sen, Nobel Laureate , Doctor of Science.

1999, Sheikh Hasina, Honorable Prime Minister, The People's Republic of Bangladesh , Doctor of Laws.

2004, Tun Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Former Honorable Prime Minister of Maloysia , Doctor of Laws.

2007, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Winner of Nobel Prize for Peace, Doctor of Laws.

2008, Language Veteran ANM Gaziul Haque, Doctor of Laws.

2008, Language Veteran Abdu Matin, Doctor of Laws.

2009 , Professor Yuan T. Lee, Nobel Laureate, Scientist of Taiwan , Doctor of Science.

2009, Professor Abul Hussam, World Famous Scientist , Professor of George Mason University , USA, , Ex Student of the University of Dhaka, Doctor of Science.

2009, Professor Ranajit Guha, Eminent historian who made a paradigm shift in the research on history of the Sub-continent , Doctor of Literature.

2010, Dr Abdullah Gul, Honorable president of Turkey, Doctor of Laws.

2011, Mr. Ban Ki-Moon, Secretary General of the United Nations , Doctor of Laws.

2012, Mr. M Pascal Lamy, Director general of the World Trade Organization , Doctor of Laws.

2012, Mr. Inina Bokovo, Director General of UNESCO , Doctor of Laws.

2013, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Honorable Presidnet of the Republic of India, Doctor of Laws.

2014, Professor Dr. Rolf Dieter Heuer , Director General of the European Organization for Nuclear Research , Doctor of Science.

2015, Professor Dr. Francis Gury, Honorable Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization ( WIPO), Doctor of Laws.

2017, Professor Amit Chakma, Honorable President and Vice Chancellor , Western University , Ontario, Canada, Doctor of Science.

2019, Professor Dr. Takaaki Kajita, Director , Institute for Cosmic Ray Research University of Tokyo, Japan, Doctor of Science.







