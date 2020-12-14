Video
Monday, 14 December, 2020
UNESCO introduces Bangabandhu Int’l Prize

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Diplomatic Correspondent

The UNESCO Executive Board unanimously adopted a proposal for the establishment of UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize in the field of the creative economy.  
UNESCO Executive Board adopted Bangladesh's proposal of establishing the prize at the 210th virtual session on December 11 after the UN agency's Joint Meeting of the Programme and External Relations Commission and the Finance and Administrative Commission approved it on December 9, according to the UNESCO release.
"UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Award will help spread the ideology of Bangabandhu globally with further internationalisation of his work," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told the reporters on Sunday.
He said Bangladesh and Bangabandhu are one and unique which was reflected in the name of the award. This award will play a role in branding Bangladesh and
boosting its image globally.
The decision came as Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through yearlong programmes.
Dr Momen said for the first time any UN agency introduced an international award in the name of Bangabandhu. "We all are very proud of it."
He said the UNESCO having 193 member states finds culture as the powerful element in building peace and harmony in which Bangabandhu believed.  
The award will be given every two years and the prize money will be US$ 50,000. It will be given in November next year at the 41st General Conference of UNESCO for the first time, he said.
Through introducing this award in Mujib Borsho, the UNESCO directly joined the celebrations of birth centenary of Bangladesh's founding father.
In 2017, the UNESCO enlisted Bangabandhu's March 7 speech in 'Memory of the World'. In 1999, UNESCO honoured Bangladesh by declaring February 21 as International Mother Language Day.
Dr Momen said UNESCO introduced international awards in the name of 23 famous individuals and institutions and this is for the first time that it introduced such award for a Bangladeshi and widely respected personality.
Having unflinching faith in the power of culture to build and sustain peace and social cohesion, Bangladesh tabled a proposal to institute a prize titled 'UNESCO Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize' for the creative economy.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and it was sent to UNESCO through Bangladesh Mission in Paris upon approval from the Prime Minister in August 2019, Dr Momen said.
On behalf of Bangladesh, Ambassador of Bangladesh to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Kazi Imtiaz Hossain conveyed deep appreciation to members of the Board who have conveyed their support to the proposal.
Bangladesh says it is strongly committed to multilateralism and believes, through building and harnessing partnership and working in concert, they can successfully overcome present and future challenges, no matter how daunting they may be.
Despite many challenges, the Board finally agreed to adopt all decisions taken during this segment, and not wait till the completion of the second segment to adopt all decisions as a whole.


