Father, son killed in Ctg road accident

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: A man and his son were killed while his wife received a serious injury in a road accident in Dohazari Patanikul area of Changanish upazila of the district on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Saiful Islam, 38, son of Abdul Barek, a resident of East Hajirpara under Lohagara upazila, his son Mohammad Jabed, 12, and Saiful's wife Dolly Akhtar.

Police said the accident occurred when a Chattogram-bound Hanif Paribahan bus knocked a Cox's Bazar-bound motorcycle in the said area at 12.30 pm while Saiful Islam was going to his home in Lohagara Upazila from Chattogram city on a motorcycle with his wife and son, leaving Saiful and Jabed dead on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies. Injured Dolly Akhtar was admitted to BGC Trust Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Md Arafat, 25, a motorcyclist was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit him on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Banshbaria area under Sitakunda upazila of the district on Saturday night.

He was the son of Nuruddin of Subarnachar village in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali district.





