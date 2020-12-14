Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 4:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh       3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder      
Home City News

Father, son killed in Ctg road accident

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 13: A man and his son were killed while his wife received a serious injury in a road accident in Dohazari Patanikul area of Changanish upazila of the district on Sunday.
The victims were identified as Saiful Islam, 38, son of Abdul Barek, a resident of East Hajirpara under Lohagara upazila, his son Mohammad Jabed, 12, and Saiful's wife Dolly Akhtar.
Police said the accident occurred when a Chattogram-bound Hanif Paribahan bus knocked a Cox's Bazar-bound motorcycle in the said area at 12.30 pm while Saiful Islam was going to his home in Lohagara Upazila from Chattogram city on a motorcycle with his wife and son, leaving Saiful and Jabed dead on the spot.
Police recovered the bodies. Injured Dolly Akhtar was admitted to BGC Trust Medical College Hospital.
Meanwhile, Md Arafat, 25, a motorcyclist was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit him on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Banshbaria area under Sitakunda upazila of the district on Saturday night.
He was the son of Nuruddin of Subarnachar village in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Father, son killed in Ctg road accident
Bangabandhu was a charismatic leader: Speakers
DU student bodies for reopening halls before examinations
Ctg govt school admission process begins Dec 15
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University
Jamuna loses battle to illegal sand mining in Sirajganj
British, Turkish envoys impressed by artworks featuring PM Hasina
DU to hold final exams from Dec 26


Latest News
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Obaidul Quader for building united resistance to eliminate communal forces
Old man found throat-slit in Rajshahi
Bangladeshi gets death for killing girlfriend in Singapore
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
BAF to replace 3 contingents in MONUSCO
Desco to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023
Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker's death due to corona
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
DSCC Mayor: Remain alert against communal fundamentalist forces
Most Read News
Hefajat Secretary General Nur Hossain Kasemi dies
Sinha murder: OC Pradip, 14 others chargesheeted
Corona vaccine to be available in January: Health Minister
Private schools to broadcast admission lottery live
'Ekushey Book Fair' to be held physically not virtually
Car hits multiple protesters in NY, causing injuries
Focus should be shifting Rohingyas to Rakhine not Bhasan Char
Saga of Padma Bridge  
Woman among two arrested over gang rape in Madaripur
Sinha killed 'in planned way' as he learnt OC Pradeep's yaba business: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft