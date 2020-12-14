Bangabandhu was a charismatic leader: Speakers



Leadership, wisdom, and personal relationship with world leaders enabled him to achieve diplomatic successes in the international arena through friendship, solidarity and cooperation.

They emphasized the fact that Bangabandhu has been a charismatic leader in world history and his entire life was dedicated to the oppressed people.

They made these remarked at webinar titled "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh: Leadership and Foreign Policy" organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

Senior officials from different ministries, ambassadors and high commissioners, senior civil and military officials, media, academia, teachers and students from different universities participated at the webinar and shared their opinions.

They shed light on the following topics: "Post-War Reconstruction"; "Balancing Divergent Global Powers"; "Bangabandhu: Leader of the Oppressed"; "Idea of Regional Cooperation"; "Empowerment of Women" and "Roots of Bangladesh Foreign Policy ".

Taking part in the discussion, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh remained steadfast in Bangabandhu's path of peace and continued its engagements with Myanmar to resolve the Rohingya crisis in a peaceful manner.

"We hope to see the problem to be resolved permanently with the sustainable return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar as expressed by our Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina) at the UN General Assembly," he said.

Shahriar said Bangladesh enjoys the best of its relations with its largest neighbour India, and it is the policy of friendly and good neighbourly relations with neighbours that guided Bangladesh through difficult times with its neighbour Myanmar.







