

Our poor ranking in global knowledge index



The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation jointly released the 2020 Global Knowledge Index (GKI) at a conference in Dubai a couple of days ago - with Switzerland topping the Index list with an impressive score of 73.6 for the fourth consecutive year.



However, as far as parameters are concerned, the index has been made based on 133 variables under seven sectors. These are: pre-university education, technical and vocational education and training, higher education and research, development and innovation, information and communication technology, economics and general supportive environment.



It is rather disturbing to note that why the country is performing so poor in all these seven sectors. The Coronavirus had lay bare the sorry state of our health sector, and the recent GKI report appeared another shocking eye-opener for several more sectors.



We believe, it is urgent to identify all seven sectors and variables falling under them one by one and address them accordingly. As much as our poor performance in the GKI is damaging within the country, the country's international reputation as a progressive country lags behind.



For a clear and wider understanding, GKI aims to measure the multidimensional concept of knowledge. The concept is a fluid one, often linked to related concepts such as 'knowledge economy' or 'knowledge society'. It is also sometimes restricted to a narrow understanding that limits the focus to education or technology.



Given the variations in its use and meaning, the GKI aims to introduce a more systematic understanding of knowledge in two respects - first, it recognizes the multidimensional nature of knowledge systems in all contexts and applications relating to economic and social structures. This allows a more meaningful and insightful exploration of knowledge policies in relation to different sectors. And second, GKI also enables a more scientific and evidence-based linkage between development and a multidimensional concept of knowledge, in keeping with the notion of human development as applied by UNDP as well as the concept of sustainable development agreed by world leaders in 2015 in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



The reason why we will repeat our plea to take required actions based on our poor performance at GKI - is that once its concept is clarified - and the linkage with development is established - it is possible to introduce a more comprehensive approach to knowledge-based development goals. This can guide policymakers, researchers, civil society and the private sector to work together on different aspects of policies to foster a development process that seeks to equip individuals - from an early age - with the necessary skills to prepare them for the future.

