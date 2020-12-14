Video
Decay of moral values

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Dear Sir
Decline of morality and values is the backdrop of the present society. Adolescent gangs have formed in the young society. As a result, a confusing and chaotic situation has been created in the society. Such forms of society have emerged in the family as well, which has resulted in the erosion of family values. Adolescents are being physically, mentally and even sexually abused.

We live in a society where parents and children are not conservative. Social degradation also hurts religious and political stability. As a result of social degradation, there is no crime that is out of sight. Most criminal activities are carried out by teenagers in the society. It goes without saying that there is no morality, patriotism, dutifulness, honesty in the present society.

We have to work together to get out of this decay. Extreme degradation is prevailing in every part of the society, public and private. We are all responsible for this unethical, uncontrollable, degraded society. So morality and values must be awakened in everyone. Everyone should be aware that the rules and regulations of the society cannot be involved in extra-disciplinary activities.

Pranto Chandra Roy
Bangladesh Marine Academy



