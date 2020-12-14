

Professionalism: A key to development



Now, think from the view point of an employer. An employer always prefers the employees who have the quality of rendering the work effectively and efficiently, have commitment for the organization where he belongs, remain loyal to the organization's rules and regulations and render the duties in ethical manner. When it is the question of career development or promotion of job, an employer must prefer the persons who have done the job in such ways. It is also true in case of different professions like doctor, engineer, accountant, lawyers etc. Their professional goodwill and growth is also depending on the above matters. So, there is also interlinks between the individual career development and professionalism.



But, what is actually professionalism means and how can we develop professionalism within us? Even how an organization or society as a whole can be benefited with professionalism? Let's find out the answers. The word "professionalism" comes from the word profession tells about someone's way of doing work. Professionalism is someone's state of art of doing or rendering any job or service with skill, competence, ethics and systematically. This is also defined as a professional's behaviour that depicts from the rule book of the organization, shaped by the code of conduct of respective services which are embedded with expertise and experience in rendering service. So, simply we can say that professionalism is just knowing what to do, how to do, when to do and doing it.



Someone does not need to be extra-ordinary for being professional. Even, it is not a trait that is god gifted. It is a combination of someone's inherent human behaviour as well as knowledge of rendering job. To develop professionalism in yourself, first of all you have to be focused on your own career development. If you don't have the vision to reach in a desired level of your profession or job, it is not possible to impose professionalism in yourself. You have to love your job or profession, be pleased to have such profession as well as have passion to develop in such profession. If you have such dream then you can easily develop professionalism.



Next, you should develop your professional or job knowledge, a practical know how of the service that you are rendering. This is possible by training given by the organization or by taking professional degrees from respective institutions, learning from reading related professional books as well as by experience. A good professional person always keeps himself updated with the new information, knowledge as well as systems relating to his professions or work. Your knowledge of work makes you acceptable to all of your stakeholders.



Developing communication skill is another important thing to be good professionals. Your attitude, manner and presentation with the different stakeholders tell about how professionals you are in rendering service. Written communication also represents your presentation of skill and expertise of doing job. Be precise and avoid exaggerate talking while communicate with the stakeholders. Sometime you have to understand the mood of the person to whom you are communicating and should act accordingly. Pro-activeness in communication sometimes helps to doing the job easily. Lack of proper communication may distort the professionalism in works.



Your personal attire is representing yourself to others. Those who are professional, they care about their clothing. Some organization and profession has their own dress code. Whatever dress you ware, formal or information, must be impressive to the other person which represents your personality and remember that the dress must goes with your profession. There is a proverb, "First impression is the best impression". The way you dress and communicate shall create first impression of your professionalism.



Professionalism: A key to development



Developing time consciousness, punctuality in works, responsible for the job and supportive for assisting the colleagues are some other traits that should develop to build up professionalism. A good professional never hide his mistake and never blame others for mistake, rather they find the solutions to resolve the problems. They always shows positivity in doing job and do result oriented job. They always face problems with smiling face and can handle stress with calm. So, professionalism is nothing just practicing the above things in your entire career or profession. But, professionalism is not contradictory with personal life. A perfect person is he who can balance the professional life with personal life.



It is the staff who are mainly responsible for achieving the organization's goal, whether it is profit oriented or non-profit oriented, by rendering the works either professional way or non-professional way. The first way will take the organization and its people to the peak of success and rest way will throw out the organization from the industry or leave it with defame. Where there are practices of professionalism in every sector, there is no corruption and objection of quality of works. A job done by an expert professional can be done with effectively and efficiently in minimum time and minimum cost.



Professionalism in private sector will help to achieve the organization's goal of maximization of profit and increasing market share. Both the employee and employer will get benefited in the long run. Customers also remain satisfied with having quality service and products. The society as a whole will get benefited by the professionalism in different government sectors. Even if the politicians become professionals, the country as a whole will be benefited.



In our country, there is huge lack of professionalism in different sectors of government, even in some important private sectors also. Many different problems like corruption, embezzlement, unethical practice in work, nepotism, discrimination in workplace etc will be solved if we once can introduce professionalism in every sector effectively.

The writer is a banker and freelance writer







Whenever we go to an organization, whether government or non-government, for taking any service and if we don't get the service in proper way, timely or efficiently, we usually comment that the organization's employees have lack of professionalism for rendering the service. Even whenever we communicate with an organization's employee and find that if he or she is not communicating in a way that we are expecting, still we comment that he or she has lack of professionalism. Having such experiences give a bad impression about the organization's employee as well as about the organization itself. An opposite experience obviously gives a good feeling about the organization and its employees. So, there is interlinks between professionalism as well as organization goodwill which ultimately results the organization's development.Now, think from the view point of an employer. An employer always prefers the employees who have the quality of rendering the work effectively and efficiently, have commitment for the organization where he belongs, remain loyal to the organization's rules and regulations and render the duties in ethical manner. When it is the question of career development or promotion of job, an employer must prefer the persons who have done the job in such ways. It is also true in case of different professions like doctor, engineer, accountant, lawyers etc. Their professional goodwill and growth is also depending on the above matters. So, there is also interlinks between the individual career development and professionalism.But, what is actually professionalism means and how can we develop professionalism within us? Even how an organization or society as a whole can be benefited with professionalism? Let's find out the answers. The word "professionalism" comes from the word profession tells about someone's way of doing work. Professionalism is someone's state of art of doing or rendering any job or service with skill, competence, ethics and systematically. This is also defined as a professional's behaviour that depicts from the rule book of the organization, shaped by the code of conduct of respective services which are embedded with expertise and experience in rendering service. So, simply we can say that professionalism is just knowing what to do, how to do, when to do and doing it.Someone does not need to be extra-ordinary for being professional. Even, it is not a trait that is god gifted. It is a combination of someone's inherent human behaviour as well as knowledge of rendering job. To develop professionalism in yourself, first of all you have to be focused on your own career development. If you don't have the vision to reach in a desired level of your profession or job, it is not possible to impose professionalism in yourself. You have to love your job or profession, be pleased to have such profession as well as have passion to develop in such profession. If you have such dream then you can easily develop professionalism.Next, you should develop your professional or job knowledge, a practical know how of the service that you are rendering. This is possible by training given by the organization or by taking professional degrees from respective institutions, learning from reading related professional books as well as by experience. A good professional person always keeps himself updated with the new information, knowledge as well as systems relating to his professions or work. Your knowledge of work makes you acceptable to all of your stakeholders.Developing communication skill is another important thing to be good professionals. Your attitude, manner and presentation with the different stakeholders tell about how professionals you are in rendering service. Written communication also represents your presentation of skill and expertise of doing job. Be precise and avoid exaggerate talking while communicate with the stakeholders. Sometime you have to understand the mood of the person to whom you are communicating and should act accordingly. Pro-activeness in communication sometimes helps to doing the job easily. Lack of proper communication may distort the professionalism in works.Your personal attire is representing yourself to others. Those who are professional, they care about their clothing. Some organization and profession has their own dress code. Whatever dress you ware, formal or information, must be impressive to the other person which represents your personality and remember that the dress must goes with your profession. There is a proverb, "First impression is the best impression". The way you dress and communicate shall create first impression of your professionalism.Other important things that you should adhere are: the rules and regulation of your organization, code of conduct of your professions and follow the system that develop to render the service. As I said earlier professionalism will not grow up, if you don't have passion in your profession. Passion on profession will build up when you pay off your loyalty to your organization and profession. Compromising the service rule and organization's policy due to personal benefit is the main hindrance to build professionalism. This is a question of your ethical behaviour. Ethics is a trait that is embedded in professionalism. Where there is no ethics, there is no professionalism.Developing time consciousness, punctuality in works, responsible for the job and supportive for assisting the colleagues are some other traits that should develop to build up professionalism. A good professional never hide his mistake and never blame others for mistake, rather they find the solutions to resolve the problems. They always shows positivity in doing job and do result oriented job. They always face problems with smiling face and can handle stress with calm. So, professionalism is nothing just practicing the above things in your entire career or profession. But, professionalism is not contradictory with personal life. A perfect person is he who can balance the professional life with personal life.It is the staff who are mainly responsible for achieving the organization's goal, whether it is profit oriented or non-profit oriented, by rendering the works either professional way or non-professional way. The first way will take the organization and its people to the peak of success and rest way will throw out the organization from the industry or leave it with defame. Where there are practices of professionalism in every sector, there is no corruption and objection of quality of works. A job done by an expert professional can be done with effectively and efficiently in minimum time and minimum cost.Professionalism in private sector will help to achieve the organization's goal of maximization of profit and increasing market share. Both the employee and employer will get benefited in the long run. Customers also remain satisfied with having quality service and products. The society as a whole will get benefited by the professionalism in different government sectors. Even if the politicians become professionals, the country as a whole will be benefited.In our country, there is huge lack of professionalism in different sectors of government, even in some important private sectors also. Many different problems like corruption, embezzlement, unethical practice in work, nepotism, discrimination in workplace etc will be solved if we once can introduce professionalism in every sector effectively.The writer is a banker and freelance writer