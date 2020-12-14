

Respect to martyred intellectuals



Among the martyred intellectuals Prof Munier Chowdhury, Shahidullah Kaiser, Dr Alim Chowdhury, Prof Muniruzzaman, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Sirajuddin Hossain, Prof GC Dev, JC Guha Thakurta, Prof Santosh Bhattacharya, Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, journalists Khandaker Abu Taleb, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan (LaduBhai), ANM Golam Mustafa, Syed Nazmul Haq and Selina Parvin are notable. While the anti-liberation forces were ensured that their defeat was knocking at the door, then they decided to retaliate over the nation through killing the best intellectuals with a view to ravaging our intelligences. To make the nation talentless it was their part of crucial conspiracy so that the new liberated Bangladesh won't be able to survive with turning into prosperity.



The Intellectuals Massacre Investigation Commission, published a document which revealed that this heinous act was done by the culprits named Brigadier Raza, Brigadier Aslam, Captain Tareq, Colonel Taz, Colonel Taher of Pakistan Army and VC Professor Syed Sajjad Hossain, Dr. Mohor Ali, ABM Khalek Mojumder, Ashrafuzzaman Chowdhury and Moinuddin of Al Badr. All of them were led by Major General Rao Forman Ali.



Curfew was imposed against the Dhaka city dwellers from December 8, in order to prepare to cleanse the intellectuals starting from December 10. Evidently the vital part of the plan took place on December 14, 1971. Right after achieving the victory on December 16, 1971, about 200 of the intellectuals were abducted from their home on that day and taken to torture locations at Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Nakhalpara, Razarbag and many other places. Later they were brutally killed and left out at the mass graveyards at Rayerbag and Mirpur. The corpses of the martyred intellectuals were melted, mishandled and carried signs of tortures. They were blind-folded and their hands were tied at the back. Some of them had more than one bullet shot; some were killed with sharp weapons. Most of the bodies were too much distorted that their relatives failed to recognize their beloved ones.



Rao Forman Ali formulated a plan towards the whole operations. Initially they wanted to kill all the intellectuals on the single operation of 'Operation Searchlight', on the dark killing night of March 25, 1971. The Pakistan Army killed many teachers of Dhaka University on the night of March 25. During the war, the Pakistan Army and their trained semi militant forces the Al Badr and the Al Shams had created a list, where they included all the freedom loving intellectuals' and their remnant operation was made on December 14, 1971.



In 1993, the government of Bangladesh decided to build up a memorial in Dhaka at Rayer Bazar for the martyred intellectuals so that the government, government officials, the family members of the martyred intellectuals and common people would pay homage to our departed intellectuals. In this connection, construction works of the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial began in 1996 and was completed in 1999. Before the memorial was built, government representatives, family members and common people visited the site of a mass grave to divulge their homage. In every year on December 14, the government, family members and the loyal common people pay homage to the martyred intellectuals. In different districts, Martyred Intellectuals Memorials have been built on the same occasion.



This massacre of December14, 1971 was the most heinous and barbaric act, which had stunned the peace loving people all around the world. Government officials in Bangladesh commemorate the day by laying wreaths at the memorial site in Dhaka for the martyred intellectuals. Many people in the country also have a moment of silence or hold candlelight vigils to tribute them. Apparently, from March 25, 1971 to December 14, 1971, the nation lost her 30 lakh liberty anxious people including martyred intellectuals. About 2 lakh women were abused in this regard.



These were the irreparable loss for the nation. Yet, today we have to do something for the tribute of our best progenies of the nation and the next generation for the commitment of deconstructing corruption free nation. We should have to also participate so as far possible in materializing Vision 2021, SDG 2030 and Mission 2041 for the great interest of our motherland Bangladesh. On the other hand, we are to ensure quality education in all respects to build up a qualified nation so that we would make prosperous ourselves on the aspects of education, art, culture, science, engineering, journalism, medical treatment, research and so on. As a result, we will outgrow minimal the loss.

