Robi farming gains momentum in southern region



A mustard field in Barishal. photo: observer

Also different varieties of pulses and watermelon are being farmed, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).

In May, after being hit by the Cyclone Amphan, the seedbeds of Aush and Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) suffered serious setback due to depression and off-tide surge in the Bengali month of Bhadra. Again by September and October, advance Robi crops including T-Aman were damaged because of heavy rainfall two times. For the third-time rain, water stagnation lasted in croplands for a long time. Water did not recede from many lands. As a result, Robi farming has begun late.

Yet by farming different Robi crops, growers in the region are trying to stand again. They suffered irrecoverable damages with Aush and Aman.

This year, 7,45,500 hectares (ha) of land have been targeted for different Robi crops against last season's 6,88,000 ha, said DAE sources.

Already, Aman cropland and others have matured in the southern region. Within 15 days, harvesting will begin and continue till Poush. By the time, Boro seedbeds have been prepared. Farming of other Robi crops will begin soon.

The DAE is expecting a yield of Aman rice of about 18 lakh MT from 6,15,922 ha of land. Alongside, Boro rice production target has been fixed at over six lakh MT from 1,38,516 ha against last year's 1.25 lakh ha.

During the outgoing Kharip-1 season, 6.5 lakhs MT of Aush have been produced in the southern region.

In addition, winter vegetables are being farmed in about 52,000 ha, wheat in 7,000 ha, sweet potato in 13,051 ha, potato in 9,051 ha, maize in 10,175 ha, sugarcane in 2,500 ha, and cucumber in 6,129 ha.

In addition, the farming of different oily crops in about 43,000 ha has been targeted by the Agriculture Ministry. Of these, 23,000 ha have been fixed for groundnut, 13,000 ha for mustard, 4,212 ha for sunflower, 2,453 ha for sesame and about 1.25 ha for linseed.

Besides, soya bean is being cultivated in about 24,000 ha. The production target of soya bean has been fixed at 70,000 MT. Yet this oily seed is not being produced in any oil mill in the southern region. It is being used in different poultry feed factories as ingredient.

Moreover, despite potential, sunflower seed is not getting market in the region.

Different varieties of pulses are being cultivated in about 3.54 lakh ha. Mung bean is being farmed in about 2.01 lakh ha.

Grass pea is being farmed in 1.0,5 lakh ha, lentil in about 4,000 ha, and chick pea in 1,000 ha.

Black gram pulse and gram are being farmed in about 50 ha.

Beyond these, during this Robi season, spices are being cultivated in about 46,000 ha in the southern region. Of these, chilli is being farmed in about 40 ha, onion in 1,600 ha and garlic in 1,100 ha. Ginger, black cumin and turmeric are being farmed in about 800 ha.

In July, the average rainfall in the country was recorded 11.3 per cent higher. But it was lower by 15.6 per cent in Barishal region. In June, the rainfall was higher by 2 per cent while in Barishal region it was lower by 0.6 per cent. But by August, September and October, heavy rainfall hampered normal farming and production.

