Monday, 14 December, 2020
Home Countryside

5,494 MT Boro seeds allotted for Kishoreganj farmers

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Dec 13: Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) has allocated 5,494 tonnes of Boro seeds for the farmers in the district this season.
BADC Deputy Director (Seeds) in the district Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the information.
BADC Seed Marketing Office sources said they have, so far, received 54,94,000kg of seeds.
The seeds are being sold among the farmers through 273 registered dealers in the 13 upazilas of the district.
Farmers can also buy the seeds directly from the District Seed Marketing Sale Centre.
A total of 19 varieties of seeds, BRRI Dhan-28, BRRI Dhan-55, BRRI Dhan-63, BRRI Dhan-67, BRRI Dhan-81, BRRI Dhan-84, BRRI Dhan-86, BRRI Dhan-88, BRRI Dhan-89, BRRI Dhan-92, BR-14, BR-26, BRRI Dhan-29, BRRI Dhan-58, BRRI Dhan-69, BRRI Dhan-74, Bina Dhan-10, Bina Dhan-14 and BRRI Dhan-50, are being sold among the farmers.
Meanwhile, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) set a target to cultivate Boro Paddy on 1,64,494 hectares of land with a production target of 7,01,182 tonnes of rice in the district this year.
A total of 29,483 hectares of land will be cultivated under Hybrid Variety of paddy, 1,34,261 hectares of land cultivated under High Yielding Varity (HYV) of paddy and 750 hectares are under local variety.
Kishoreganj DAE Deputy Director (DD) Md Saiful Alam said there is no shortage of Boro Seedlings in the district.
Farmers of the district have already started planting the seedlings in different areas this season, the DD added.


