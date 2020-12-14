Sirajganj Disctrict freed today



The monument erected in Sirajganj Town. photo: observer

The first flag of independent Bangladesh was hoisted by late student leader Abdur Rouf Pata on the ground of Sirajganj BA College (now Degree College).

Since then, the day has been observed as the Freedom Day of Sirajganj by District Muktijoddha Unit Command.

War wounded Freedom Fighter (FF) Aminul Islam Chowdhury said, FFs of Sirajganj played remarkable role during the war. They made an organisation named Polashdanga Jubashibir.

Under its banner, they raised strong resisting capacity against the Pakistani forces. Also a guerilla team was formed in Sirajganj.

On December 13, a face-off took place between FFs and Pakistani forces in the Shailabari area of Sadar Upazila. In this battle, Pakistani forces got defeated and started fleeing by train. On December 14, FFs freed Sirajganj.

Thousands of general people joined victory procession with the FFs. They got basking in chanting Joy Bangla slogan.





