Rice market turns unstable in Dinajpur despite arrival of new paddy

DINAJPUR, Dec 13: Despite arrival of new paddy, rice market in the district has turned unstable. Lower income sections are in directionless.

In one week, price of per kilogram rice increased by Taka three to four. The price hike has gone beyond the purchasing capacity of the lower income earners.

In this situation, Open Market Sales (OMS) has been demanded by all concerned to control the market.

On Friday, a visit to the main rice market Bahadur Bazar in the Dinajpur town found a 50 kg Minicat rice bag was selling at Tk 2,800 instead of Tk 2,600, the price of week back. BR-28 was selling at Tk 2,500 against Tk 2,300 and Suman Swarna variety at Tk 2,400 against Tk 2,200.

A lower income earner Mansur Ali who came to the bazaar to purchase rice said, his day's earning finishes for buying the rice. Also prices of other commodities are on the rise, he referred.

If the current trend continues, he added, they will have to hiccup in running their families.

In the Bahadur Bazaar, Proprietor of Messrs Anna Ghor Liakat Ali said, usually rice price declines with arrival of new paddy every year.

But this year, millers have increased per bag rice price by Tk 150 to 200. Besides, for unknown reason, millers are not supplying rice to traders according to their demand.

He said, in a compelling situation, high-priced rice is selling at an increased rate.

Requesting anonymity, another rice trader said, millers have increased the rice price in a syndicate. With the arrival of new paddy, they have cut the supply, he added.

Terming it as a bad signal, he said, the millers will push up more the rice price in the coming days. So, he stressed the need for government intervention to control the rice market.

On the other hand, millers said, this year, the price of new paddy is higher in the market. So, adjusting the high purchasing price with the production cost, they are to fix the rice-selling rate, they added.

According to growers, high price of paddy is causing high price to rice.






