Farmers shifting to Robi farming at Atrai



Farmers working on the Bilgolia field at Atrai Upazila of Naogaon. photo: observer

This year's two-time flood shattered their dream of Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) cultivation.

But they did not lay back. Hoping recovery from the T-Aman losses, they have now shifted to Robi farming in full scale.

According to field sources, Robi crop cultivation is going on in full swing here. After the first-time flood, they were preparing for the T-Aman cultivation. But the second-time flood hit suddenly. So their preparations got busted.

Like previous years, Robi crops are being cultivated in large scale. Full scale farming is going on in eight unions of the upazila. This year's cultivation will exceed the target, according to growers and agriculture officials.

According to the upazila agriculture office sources, this year, more than 10,000 ha of land in the unions have been targeted for Robi crop cultivation. With the recession of flood water, farmers are now cultivating their lands.

Prices of Robi crops are higher in the market. To meet the necessary food demands, farmers' interests to cultivate Robi crops are noticeable. This year's production cost is very low. So, the farmers have become more interested about Robi crops.

Grower Lokman Ali of Chaurbari Village said, "Compared to last year, we are cultivating potato and maize in larger scale. As maize is more profitable and cheaply cultivable, we have shifted to maize farming largely."

Another Abdul Khaleq of Joysara Village said, "We became benefitted last year by cultivating potato. So, we planted potato in advance this year. Lingering flood of this year has made a negative impact on Robi farming. If the flood would not linger, we could cultivate potato much before."

Upazila Agriculture Officer KM Kawser said they are giving different advices to farmers on Robi crop cultivation using modern technology.













