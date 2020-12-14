Three murdered in three districts

Three persons including two women were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Khagrachhari and Patuakhali, on Saturday.

GOPALGANJ: A union parishad (UP) member was gunned down by criminals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Hamidul Sharif, 45, a member of Ward No. 7 in Gopinathpur UP in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector Hazrat Ali said a gang of criminals attacked on Sharif in front of Gopinathpur High School at around 7pm and fired at him, which left the UP member seriously injured.

He was taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police are investigating the matter and legal steps to be taken in this connection, the official added.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A housewife, who was injured after being tortured by her husband on Wednesday, died at Ramgarh Government Hospital in the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Aklima Akhter, 20, was the daughter of Mohammad Anwar Hossain of Kalapani Gasfil Village in Manikchhari Upazila of the district.

The deceased's elder brother Mohammad Saiful Islam said Aklima was married to Amzad Hossain, 25, of Lalmai Village in Bagan Bazar Union under Bhujpur PS of Chattogram in 2019. Since then she had been tortured by her husband for money.

On Wednesday night, the drug-addict husband started beating Aklima, leaving her critically injured.

Later, she died at Ramgarh Government Hospital on Saturday noon while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's husband Amzad Hossain went into hiding after the incident.

Sub-Inspector of Ramgarh PS Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: An elderly woman was killed allegedly by his neighbour in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning over a trivial matter.

The deceased was identified as Rani Begum, 55, wife of Abul Kashem of Keshabpur Village under Keshabpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rani Begum was locked into an altercation with her neighbour Abdul Halim and his wife Pushpa Begum in the morning over planting bottle gourd trees beside a road adjacent to the house.

At one stage, Abdul Halim hit her with the head of a machete, leaving her critically injured. Later, she succumbed to her injuries while being taken to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Bauphal PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafezur Rahman.

However, police detained Abdul Hailm's wife Pushpa Begum and are trying to arrest him, the OC added.







