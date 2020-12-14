37 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Dec 13: Some 37 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 23,511 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected people, five are in Rajshahi, six in Naogaon, 13 in Joypurhat, one in Bogura, 10 in Sirajganj and two in Pabna districts. Among the total infected, 21,271 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 351 died of it in the division till Friday morning.







