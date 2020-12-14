Video
Monday, 14 December, 2020
Home Countryside

Children’s education at standstill in Sariakandi char areas

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondent

The kids are playing on the bank of the Jamuna as schools are closed due to corona pandemic. photo: observer

The kids are playing on the bank of the Jamuna as schools are closed due to corona pandemic. photo: observer

BOGURA, Dec 13: Leaving away education, children of char areas in Sariakandi Upazila of the district are working with parents.
According to field sources, amid corona, education in the char areas of the upazila is being hampered seriously.
Normally, students of char areas have to study fighting with the Jamuna River. But corona has deprived them of that capacity.
In the wake of the suspension of schooling, some of them are doing household works while others are passing days playing in fields. They and their guardians are not caring about corona.
With the appearance of corona by March, country's education institutions were closed. Both students and guardians fell in tension. Guardians are worried about the future of their children.
In the town, students are carrying out education through different means. They are using virtual modes like radio, television and internet. Conscious and capable guardians are continuing their children's education through house tutors. But, the children in Sariakandi char areas cannot resort to such alternative means.
There are 168 primary schools in Sariakandi. Of these, 43 are in char areas. In these schools, the number of students is 5,418 including 2,696 boys. In the char areas, the mobile network is very poor. So the means like radio, television or mobile phone are unthinkable.
One guardian, Jewel Islam of Mayurer Char, said, "Where the children will study. Schools are closed. Now they are helping in some family works. I heard that teachers are giving assignment for one day in a week. But I don't know when they come or go."
Head Teacher of Bahuladanga School in Chaluabari Union Mominur Islam said, "We are giving assignment to students by going to houses. Later, these are being received. "
Upazila Education Officer Golam Kabir said, "The world has turned standstill due to Covid-19. Even education in the town has been standstill. So, it is normal that education in char areas has also turned standstill."


