BJP chief Nadda tests positive

NEW DELHI, Dec 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and that he has been following all the guidelines for home isolation.

"I got the test done after experiencing the initial symptoms of corona and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I have been following all the guidelines for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

Several vehicles in the BJP chief's convoy were damaged as Nadda was travelling to Diamond Harbour to address a public meeting and some of the party's leaders and workers were injured by stone-throwing protesters carrying the ruling Trinamool Congress' (TMC's) flags at Sirakol. -HT