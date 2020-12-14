Video
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 4:02 PM
Home Foreign News

Algeria rejects Trump’s stance

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

ALGIERS, Dec 13: Algeria on Saturday rejected a decision by outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump to recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, saying the step would undermine efforts to end the decades-long conflict over the desert territory.
Trump's administration said it was recognising Moroccan claims to Western Sahara as part of a deal under which Morocco agreed to normalise its relations with Israel.
In Algiers, the Foreign Ministry said the U.S. decision "has no legal effect because it contradicts U.N. resolutions, especially U.N. Security Council resolutions on Western Sahara".
"The proclamation would undermine the de-escalation efforts made at all levels in order to pave the way for launching a real political process," the ministry said in a statement.    -REUTERS


