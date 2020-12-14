Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 4:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh       3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder      
Home Foreign News

Gandhi’s statue vandalised

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

WASHINGTON, Dec 13: A violent group of Khalistani separatists has desecrated Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian embassy here in the US during a demonstration by Sikh-American youths in support of farmers protesting against the recently enacted agriculture laws in India.
Hundreds of Sikhs from in and around Greater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia, along with many from other states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, on Saturday undertook a car rally to the Indian embassy in downtown Washington DC, where they gathered to express solidarity with the protesting Indian farmers.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BJP chief Nadda tests positive
Algeria rejects Trump’s stance
Gandhi’s statue vandalised
Trump bid to overturn election stymied but scars will remain
US set for mass vaccinations as world deaths top 1.6m
Johnson, EU chief ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks
Four stabbed, one shot after pro-Trump rallies
Brazil’s Corona death toll 180,000


Latest News
Coronavirus: 1,799 new cases, 37 deaths reported in B'desh
Obaidul Quader for building united resistance to eliminate communal forces
Old man found throat-slit in Rajshahi
Bangladeshi gets death for killing girlfriend in Singapore
Another bomb found at Shahjalal airport
BAF to replace 3 contingents in MONUSCO
Desco to provide smart prepaid meters to all customers by 2023
Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker's death due to corona
3 to die, 6 jailed in Tangail murder
DSCC Mayor: Remain alert against communal fundamentalist forces
Most Read News
Hefajat Secretary General Nur Hossain Kasemi dies
Sinha murder: OC Pradip, 14 others chargesheeted
Corona vaccine to be available in January: Health Minister
Private schools to broadcast admission lottery live
'Ekushey Book Fair' to be held physically not virtually
Car hits multiple protesters in NY, causing injuries
Focus should be shifting Rohingyas to Rakhine not Bhasan Char
Saga of Padma Bridge  
Woman among two arrested over gang rape in Madaripur
Sinha killed 'in planned way' as he learnt OC Pradeep's yaba business: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft