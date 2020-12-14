Video
Pogba insists he is committed to Man Utd

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LONDON, DEC 13: Paul Pogba claimed he remains fully committed to Manchester United despite his agent stating he is "unhappy" at Old Trafford and looking for a move in January.
Pogba was recalled to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up for Saturday's uninspired 0-0 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League. The French World Cup winner had started on the bench as United crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage with defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.
Just a day before the game, Pogba's outspoken agent Mino Raiola told Italian newspaper Tuttosport his client had to "change teams."
The 27-year-old rejoined United for a then world record £89 million ($118 million) in 2016, but has failed to make the desired impact as the Red Devils have not challenged to win either the Premier League or the Champions League.    -AFP


