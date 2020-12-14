Video
Monday, 14 December, 2020, 4:01 PM
Home Sports

Holder keeps West Indies alive in second Test

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

WELLINGTON, DEC 13: West Indies captain Jason Holder held off a venomous New Zealand attack as the tourists survived to be 244 for six at stumps Sunday on day three of the second Test in Wellington.
They require a further 85 runs with four wickets remaining to make New Zealand bat again and avoid a second innings defeat.
Against a four-pronged pace attack, rated by the West Indies as "one of the best" in the world and who continued to get bounce and movement off the pitch, the tourists lost seven wickets in the first two sessions but only one after tea as Holder launched into the bowling.
He was not out 60, with eight fours and two sixes, when bad light ended play an hour early.
Joshua da Silva, in his debut Test, was not out 25 with the pair adding an unbeaten 74 for the seventh wicket.
New Zealand quick Trent Boult said they were targeting an early finish on day four with the new ball 14 overs away.
"It's all set up nicely for us tomorrow," he said.
"Hopefully we can scratch out a couple before the new ball and set it up nicely."
"We don't need to go looking to do too much. Keep it nice and simple like we have done throughout the innings and draw the error and I'm pretty confident we can do it."
West Indies opener John Campbell eked out 68 runs in the second innings but said it was hard going in New Zealand conditions where the ball does a lot.
"It's difficult. It's one of the best bowling attacks in the world right now in Test cricket and in their own conditions," he said.
"When they bowl they put us under tremendous pressure."
New Zealand needed less than five overs at the start of the day to take the remaining two wickets and end the West Indies first innings at 131.     -AFP


