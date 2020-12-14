SLC to send additional physician on South Africa tour

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board will send an additional doctor with the team on the South Africa tour, it is learnt here.

Dr. KAP Kiriella, who has been working for the Ministry of Sports has been assigned the charge to be with the players.

Confirming the news from Hambantotoa, where he has replaced Dr. Daminda on LPL assignment, Dr. Kiriella says, "On the South Africa tour, I will be looking after the fitness of the players. In the case of an emergency, I will have to take care of the player".

Dr. Kiriella has worked with the national players in the past but this will be his first experience to travel with the team.

Dr. Daminda Attanayake and the head coach Mickey Arthur have already reached South Africa to do reccy and get everything set up for the team arrival after the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Dr. Daminda will address the COVID-19 mitigation. She will ensure the smooth function of the team during Covid pandemic.

The selectors have put fast bowlers Dilshan Madhushanka and Asitha Fernando on a stand-by list from the 22 players originally scheduled to travel with the team.



