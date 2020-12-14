Video
Mahmudullah misses training ahead of Khulna's big game

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Gemcon Khulna captain Mahmudullah Riyad missed his side's training session on Sunday ahead of the first qualifier game against Gazi Group Chattogram.
Khulna head coach Mizanur Rahman Babul informed he was absent from the training due to a bad headache.
"He had a bad headache which prevented him from training today," he told the reporters here today.
Apart from Mahmudullah, Khulna's two big guns Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza also didn't train even though they were at the practice ground
While Mashrafe took a gym session, Shakib Al Hasan was seen discussing with the coach.
"Today we have an optional training where the players' presence was not necessary. Since tomorrow is a big game, they wanted to be mentally charged up. It actually takes off the pressure ahead of the big game," Babul added.
Khulna will take on Gazi Group Chattogram in the first Qualifier game tomorrow (Monday). If they win the game, they will seal the final straightway. If they lose, they will have another chance to give a shot at the final as they would have to take on the winner of the Eliminator game.     -BSS


