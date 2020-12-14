Starc rejoins Australia squad for India Test

SYDNEY, DEC 13: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is back in contention for the opening day-night Test against India this week after on Sunday opting to rejoin the team following compassionate leave.

Starc, the most prolific wicket-taker in the short history of pink-ball Test cricket with 42, missed the final two games of the Twenty20 series after an unspecified family illness.

But he will rejoin the team in Adelaide on Monday, giving him just two full days to prepare. -AFP







