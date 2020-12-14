Chattogram, Khulna frantic to reach final showdown

Flying Gazi Group Chattogram and starry Gemcon Khulna will lock the horns tonight in the 1st Qualifier of Bangabandhu T20 Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. The match commences at 5:30pm (BST).

Chattogram are the most rigorous side in the event in terms of wins. They won all but one during group stages on the way to the play offs. They are the shadow Bangladesh National T20i side having proven performers of the format like Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Mustafizur Rahman. Youngman Mahmudul Hasan Joy is in his spring while Ziaur Rahman is a handy slog specialist and effective part-time pace bowling option for Mithun.

Nahidul Islam, the Man of the Match against Rajshahi on Saturday, alongside Mustafiz, Shoriful Islam, young spinner Rakibul Hasan, Mosaddek and Ziaur combines the most varied bowling side of the event as well.

Statistics keeps Chattogram clearly ahead today. Liton-Soumya is the best and the most consistent opening pair. Liton is the leading scorer hitherto with 306 runs hitting three fifties. Soumya is at 4th among the top five scorers in the tournament bagging 253 runs with couple of fifties. Mustafizur Rahman is the highest wicket taker with 16 scalps. Besides, GGCs won both the group battles between the rivals.

Khulna, with Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, are the strongest troop in the competition, though Shakib has been fighting to get him back after lifting ICC's ban on him. Mahmudullah starred few occasions and Mashrafe played couple of match and served his best. GKs didn't get the service of both the openers together even for once throughout the saga. Zohirul Haque Omi played few 30-plus knock while Zakir Hasan hit one fifty among all his appearances.

GKs have the longest batting lineup with 10 capable names! They however, are lucky enough to have batters like Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain and Shuvagata Home at their late-middle orders, who emerged rescuers for couple of occasions.

Hasan Mahmud is the 3rd seaming option for Mahmudullah after Mashrafe and Shohidul Islam. Shakib, Shuvagata, Mahmudullah himself and Nazmul Opu are the spinners for Khulna.

Since cricket is a game of uncertainty while T20 is the format of one good over so the term 'favourite' is a myth here. Toss winning skipper however, will prefer to bowl first considering dew factor with the progression of night. Triumphant side of the match will confirm their place for the final on December 18 while the scum side will play the 2nd Qualifier on Tuesday against the winners of the Eliminator.








