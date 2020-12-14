Tamim undergoes Covid-19 test after falling ill

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal underwent a Covid-19 test today after falling ill during his side Fortune Barishal's crucial Bangabandhu T20 Cup match against Beximco Dhaka on Saturday.

"Tamim is now quite fine but as a precaution, his sample was collected today for Covid-19 test," said a Fortune Barishal press release.

"The test of the result will be informed once it is available."

Tamim didn't take the field during Barishal's defence of 193-3 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading the side in absence of him. Barishal later won the game by two runs and reached the playoffs.

Tamim later disclosed through his Facebook page that he wasn't feeling well shortly after he was dismissed for 19 off 17 balls, and upon the advice of the BCB's medical team, returned to the BCB's bio-secure hotel.

"I haven't been feeling well since yesterday (Friday)," he posted. "I felt even worse after I returned to the dressing room upon my dismissal. I was feeling very weak. BCB's medical team advised me to immediately return to the team hotel, and a few overs after I was out, I left the stadium. I will undergo all the tests tomorrow. I am seeking everyone's prayers. If I am feeling well, I will play the Eliminator match." -BSS



