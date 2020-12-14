Video
Monday, 14 December, 2020
Sports

Federation Cup football

Mohammedan, Abahani in same group

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, Walton Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and BFF executive members along with officials unveiling the logo of Federation Cup football at the BFF house on Sunday. photo: BFF

The two archrivals of Dhaka football, Mohammedan Sporting Club and Dhaka Abahani were placed in the same Group-D of the season opener Federation Cup football 2020 in a logo unveiling, grouping and fixture draw programme at the BFF House on Sunday.
The 32nd edition of Federation Cup, Sponsored by Bangladesh conglomerate Walton and co-sponsored by Premier Bank and IFIC Bank, is scheduled to roll at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka from 22nd of December.
Before that its logo was unveiled and grouping and fixture draw was held at the same time on Sunday. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, Walton Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn and BFF executive members along with officials of participating clubs were present there.
After the grouping, it was seen that Group-A got Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Bangladesh Police Football Club. Group-B was comprised of Saif Sporting Club, Arambagh Krira Sangha, Brothers Union and Uttar Baridhara Club.
Group-C got Bashundhara Kings, Chattogram Abahani and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society while Group-D had Dhaka Abahani, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Mohammedan Sporting Club.
Yet the name of Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra, one of the professional league clubs, is included in the team list, there is still uncertainty about its participation in the league, even the Federation Cup, this season due to financial crisis. Yet the club management promised of playing the Federation Cup at least, they were not saying anything about other events including Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Although Mr Murshedy expressed his high hope to have the prominent club in all the events, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said that Uttar Baridhara Club will replace Muktijoddha SKC in the group if the all reds fail to play in the end. Then all the groups will be of three-team companies.
Starting on 22nd of December, the group round will be played till the 30th of December. The last-eight-round will be held from 1 to 3 January in the new year while the semi-finals will be played on 5th and 6th January. The final match is scheduled for 9th of January.
The participating teams will receive Taka 200,000 as participation money while the champion team will get Taka 500,000 and runner-up Taka 300,000 as cash prize.
BFF senior vice-president said that they would take and follow all the precautions set by the authority in the ongoing pandemic. He said, "Coronavirus test is mandatory for each and every player. We will help clubs in having their players tested for virus at low cost."
"We have seen that a few spectators like two thousand or a few more are coming to galleries in matches abroad. We are allowing a few spectators as well," added Mr Murshedy.



