Monday, 14 December, 2020, 4:00 PM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup Eliminator

Barishal eager to re-enact Saturday's feat, Dhaka to take revenge 

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Sports Reporter

Fortune Barishal will take on Beximco Dhaka in the Eliminator of the event today afternoon at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka ahead of a calculation that the losing side knocks out of the event. The game commences at 12:30pm (BST).
Two sides engaged in the ultimate group battle on Saturday and Barishal confirmed their play-off with breathtaking two-run victory over Dhaka in a belter. Young guns in FBs tent slaughtered BDs bowlers to build a 193-run skyscraper while bowlers were equal to the task to defend it. Saif Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhruvo and Towhid Hridoy hit half centuries, must be the in focus of BDs team plan. Skipper Tamim Iqbal is in good touch alongside Parvez Emon, the fastest T20 centurion of the country. Sohrawardi Shuvo has been delivering himself with both bat and ball.
Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Sumon Khan are doing well with the ball beside quality spinners like Mehidy Miraz and Afif.
Barishal can hope big since they piled up two of top three team scores in the event going on and are the only side to chase a 200-plus target successfully.
Dhaka conversely, confirmed their play offs with four wins in a row before Saturday's affair. They started with a defeat and conceded three straight routs before accomplishing with the winnings habit. Mushfiqur Rahims are the only side to have a win against Chattogram,
Sabbir Rahman had been phenomenal against Khulna and started at the same pace against Barishal. The name of fear for FBs is none other than Naim Sheikh, the man who almost snatched the match from their grip with a dominating ton. Al-Amin Jr., Mushfiqur Rahim followed by three Ali's, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali and Muktar Ali makes an unbreakable batting wall.
Robiul Islam Robi, the only bowler in the event to haul five wickets, must create tough time for Barishal batsmen. He will be accompanied by bowlers like Rubel Hossain, Shofiqul Islam and Nasum Ahmed.
On Tuesday, the winner of the Eliminator will engage with the losers of the 1st Qualifier, the underlit only affair of the day.


