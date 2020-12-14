BANKING EVENTS

Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq and Bangladesh Bank General Manager and Project Director Md. Abdul Mannan exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their high officials at a ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank premises recently. Under this agreement as PFI (Participating Financial Institution), Dhaka Bank will support the programme of Safety, Retrofits and Environmental Upgrades in the Bangladeshi Ready-Made Garment (RMG) Sector Project (SREUP). photo: BankNRB Global Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with his colleagues, inaugurating its 7 Islami banking sub-branchs as chief guest through online on Sunday. These 7 sub-branches are Madartek Chowrasta Uposhaka at Dhaka, Chowrhas Mor Uposhaka at Khustia, Mohajan Hat Uposhaka at Chattogram, Muroli Mor Uposhaka at Jashore, Nagori Bazar Uposhaka at Gazipur, Khalifar Hat Uposhaka at Noakhali and DumuriaUposhaka at Khulna. photo: BankStandard Bank Ltd (SBL) Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood inaugurating 3-days long virtual training course on "Investment Banking Under Islamic Shariah" organised by the Training Institute of the bank through video conference on Sunday. Among others Additional Managing Director Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Islamic Banking Conversion Project Coordinator Mohammad Mohon Miah, Faculty of the Training Institute Mohammad Amzad Hossain Fakir and other officials are also participated through online. photo: Bank