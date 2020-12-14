Video
Monday, 14 December, 2020
Workers riot at India iPhone factory over exploitation claims

Published : Monday, 14 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BANGALORE, Dec13: Authorities vowed to crack down on workers who went on a violent rampage at a Taiwanese-run iPhone factory in southern India over allegations of unpaid wages and exploitation, with 100 people arrested so far.
The workers rioted Saturday at Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing's facility on the outskirts of Bangalore, India's IT hub, with videos of the violence showing glass panels smashed with rods and cars flipped on their side.
CCTV cameras, fans and lights were torn down, while a car was set on fire, footage shared on social media showed.
Local media reported workers saying they had not been paid for up to four months and were being forced to do extra shifts.
"The situation is under control now. We have formed special teams to investigate the incident," local police told AFP on Sunday, adding no-one was injured.
The deputy chief minister of Karnataka state, C.N. Ashwathnarayan, called the violence "wanton" and said his government would ensure that the situation is "resolved expeditiously".
"We will ensure that all workers' rights are duly protected and all their dues are cleared," he tweeted Saturday.
A local trade union leader alleged that there was "brutal exploitation" of factory workers in sweatshop conditions at the iPhone manufacturing plant.
"The state government has allowed the company to flout the basic rights," Satyanand, who uses one name, told The Hindu newspaper.
There was no immediate response from Wistron.
The factory employs some 15,000 workers, although a majority of them are contracted via staffing firms, according to local media.
Labour unrest is not uncommon in India, with workers paid poorly and given few or no social security benefits.    -AFP


